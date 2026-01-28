Michelle Pfeiffer just proved that velvet is the hottest trend of the season

The '90s gave us two enduring icons: Michelle Pfeiffer at the height of her star power – thanks to roles like Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992) and her third Oscar nomination for Love Field (1992) – and the decadence of velvet. Today, the two collide, reviving the plush fabric as the season’s must-have trend, elevated by Michelle's forever-chic approach to style.

Michelle oozed glamor as she stepped out for the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show in Paris on January 27. The actress donned a monochromatic look that featured pleated velvet pants styled with a short sleeve velvet blouse embellished with shimmering gemstones. She layered a fishnet long sleeve beneath the look and accessorized with a studded cuff bangle, a leather clutch, and pointed-toe boots.

The 67-year-old styled her signature blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant, courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Getty Images Michelle Pfeiffer at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Show

Velvet's silky soft texture has long been synonymous with the art of party dressing. It peppered the sartorial scene back in the '90s, sparked by Tom Ford's Gucci autumn/winter 1996 runway. The show saw an abundance of midnight-colored velvet styled with sexy, slicked hair and metallic eyeshadow. Who could forget when Gwyneth Paltrow rocked that Tom Ford for Gucci velvet burgundy suit to the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards? The fabric also dominated Jean Paul Gaultier’s autumn/winter 1995 along with Giorgio Armani’s autumn/winter 1998 runway.

While velvet pants briefly seeped through the archives in the 2010s, their resurrection occurred this season. Think Celine's spring/summer 2026 slouchy pants, Gucci's Resort 2026 collection's high-waisted numbers, and Giorigio Armani and Dior's velvet suits.

As for Michelle's style agenda, a monochromatic, midnight-inspired look is hardly surprising. The actress leans towards minimalist numbers, with echoes to the '80s and '90s. Picture the oversized Saint Laurent suit she wore to the Oh. What. Fun. premiere at the end of last year.

© WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow's Tom Ford for Gucci suit in 1996

Michelle's attendance at the presentation proves her longtime affiliation with the fashion house. The show marked the first collection since the passing of the brand's founder, Giorgio Armani. "I am heartbroken to hear of Mr. Armani's passing," said Michelle in September 2025 following the heartbreaking news. "Kind, generous and loyal. A true pioneer of elegance. A global inspiration. And today, a massive loss for all. Thank you for everything Mr. Armani, it was an honor and privilege to work with you on so many momentous occasions in my life and to witness your craft firsthand."

© WWD via Getty Images Giorgio Armani spring/summer 2026

Giorgio Armani Privé guests

© Getty Images Kate Hudson Kate Hudson stunned in a pink sequin top and black pants.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Debick Elizabeth Debick looked sleek in an all-black suit.



© Getty Images Poppy Delevingne Poppy Delevingne opted for an embellished, cape-inspired dress.



© Getty Images Diane Kruger Diana Kruger opted for a tailored number with a white shirt and bow tie.