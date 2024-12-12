Charlize Theron stuns with sultry transformation as she recreates Michelle Pfeiffer's most iconic look

Charlize Theron is taking after a fellow icon with her latest hair transformation.

The Atomic Blonde actress, who almost always sports her signature platinum blonde hair, added a twist to her go-to look with some chic bangs.

With it, she instantly transformed into none other than one of Michelle Pfeiffer's most iconic roles, Elvira Hancock in Brian DePalma's 1883 crime film Scarface, also starring Al Pacino.

Charlize took to Instagram this week to debut her new look, sharing a round of photos in which she appears totally transformed into Elvira.

In the first photo, she looks almost indistinguishable from Michelle, donning a strappy, red silk dress, sitting in a boucle lounge chair while smoking a cigarette.

More photos captured her in her gold jewelry and subtle red lip, the bottom of her bob perfectly flipped at the ends just like Elvira's.

"An ode to the best to ever do it. Love you," she endearingly wrote in her caption, tagging Michelle, who gave her stamp of approval by writing in the comments section under the post: "WOW. I'm speechless. Love you too," alongside a red heart and fire emoji.

© Alamy Stock Photo Michelle as Elvira in Scarface, 1983

More celebrity friends and fans alike followed suit with more compliments, with fellow iconic blonde January Jones writing: "You looked so gorg, so very Elvira," as others added: "Just as beautiful as Michelle Pfeiffer," and: "How can one woman possibly be this gorgeous?!" as well as: "Absolutely gorgeous."

© Getty Charlize recently donned Schiaparelli for the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles

These days, Charlize is largely focusing on producing work, plus she continues to be involved in various philanthropic efforts, including through her own Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which she founded in 2007, and which partners with varying community organizations to support African youth.

© Getty The actress has also previously had black hair

Speaking with People at at Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit last year, she opened up about how it is the strength of the African youth that she works with that inspires her through challenging moments. "When it gets hard, you have to just remember that you can survive this because some of these young people have survived so much… That's the thing that drives me when it gets really dark and I just go, 'Why are we doing this? Does this really matter?'" she said.

© Instagram With her two daughters, August and Jackson

She continued: "You just think to yourself, if they can have that fire in their belly living in these circumstances, then God damn it, we should have a tenth of that," and maintained: "It makes you realize that happiness and enjoying this precious life that we have takes very little."

Charlize adopted both of her daughters from her native South Africa, first Jackson, 11, and then August, nine.