Michelle Pfeiffer, 65, looks incredibly youthful as she goes makeup-free

Michelle Pfeiffer recently delighted her followers with a glimpse of her effortless elegance and natural beauty.

Taking to Instagram, the 65-year-old actress shared a selfie where she appeared without makeup, radiating joy and vitality.

Dressed in a chic beige coat and black top, her blonde hair softly framed her face, highlighting her striking blue eyes.

Accompanying the photo with a cheerful "Happy Spring, everyone!" Michelle's timeless allure reminded fans of her memorable roles from the 80s and 90s.

© Instagram Michelle looks so ageless in latest selfie

The post quickly captivated her audience, including Shark Tank's Lori Greiner, who expressed her enthusiasm for the new season by commenting, "Happy spring - The season of blooming!"

This public appearance followed Michelle's recent sightings in Los Angeles, where she continued to impress with her radiant and fit appearance, showcasing her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

© Getty Images Michelle Pfeiffer attends The 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 15, 2023 in New York City.

Michelle has openly shared that her secret to maintaining such a stunning figure and glowing skin lies in her diet and exercise regimen.

Previously a proponent of veganism, she credited the diet for its health benefits and its role in keeping her skin youthful. "Eating a vegan diet - it's just so much healthier - and you avoid a lot of toxins that could age your skin and body," she explained to Urbanette.

Recommended video You may also like Michelle Pfeiffer looks naturally beautiful

Her dedication to a plant-based lifestyle led to noticeable improvements in her skin's health and her overall well-being.

However, in 2019, Michelle revealed to the Sunday Times Style Magazine that she had transitioned from veganism to a paleo diet, adapting her nutritional intake while continuing to focus on the benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables for leanness and vitality.

© Christopher Polk Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley

In addition to her dietary choices, Michelle's fitness routine includes Pilates, yoga, and running, activities that she incorporates into her early morning routine to stay in shape.

Beyond her professional achievements and dedication to wellness, Michelle celebrated a significant personal milestone last month - her 30th wedding anniversary with her husband, David E. Kelley, the acclaimed producer behind the Big Little Lies series.

Their enduring partnership began with an unconventional group date that evolved into a blind date, a meeting Michelle initially found anxiety-inducing.

© Getty Images Michelle often wows fans with her appearance

Despite the rocky start, Kelley reached out two days later, setting the foundation for their long-lasting relationship, which has since been blessed with two children.

Looking ahead, Michelle's illustrious career shows no signs of slowing down. She is currently in discussions to star in a new, yet-to-be-titled spinoff series of Yellowstone.

Paramount announced the project in November 2023, along with the premiere date for the final episodes of Yellowstone, setting the stage for the spinoff to captivate audiences at the end of the year.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.