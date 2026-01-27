Michelle Pfeiffer makes surprise confession over appearance

Since the 1980s, when we conjure up images of the bob haircut, Michelle Pfeiffer often comes to mind as the ultimate poster girl. In her role as the sultry Elvira Hancock in Brian De Palma's Scarface, her razor-sharp, chin-grazing bob framed by full bangs was impeccably sleek – a striking departure from the voluminous perms that dominated the beauty landscape of the era.

However, four decades later, the actress has made a surprising revelation about the signature look that went on to define her star iconography. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, Michelle opened up about the hairstyle. When asked if she ever expected her iconic bob to have such a lasting cultural impact, the actress admitted that she didn’t even like it herself at the time.

"Absolutely not," she said. "I hated it. I had never bleached my hair before, and they just bleached my hair to shit. I'm not that kind of coiffed girl. I love bobs on other people, but I'm not a bob girl. I don't think I was the first person ever to have a bob, but I think that particular movie, that particular character, just got a lot of attention."

© Alamy Stock Photo Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock in Brian DePalma's Scarface, 1983

The icy blonde bob was styled with an electric-blue silk dress, diamond jewels, and a sheer smoky eye – the ultimate sartorial statement. Along with the sleek cut, Michelle has also experimented with playful perms – a style that she regrets deeply. "I’ve had some bad perms. I do not want to see those coming back," she shared elsewhere in the interview.

Though she's tried various cuts and shades over the years, Michelle always circles back to her signature sun-drenched, effortlessly tousled California style. In more recent years, the actress has stayed true to her long, loose and layered blonde bombshell tresses. Her cuts often have chin-length layers that blend seamlessly into longer layers. Alternatively, she's partial to a chic side sweep with natural texture and volume.

© Getty Images Michelle now opts for a classic side sweep

The latest iteration of chin-grazing cuts to pepper the beauty scene in recent months is none other than the Riviera Bob. The style falls slightly longer than a traditional bob, often reaching the collarbone, with face-framing layers and a more tousled, wind-blown shape. The iconography is simple enough – it's where beachy volume meets soft natural waves for a relaxed, slightly imperfect look.

© Getty The actress has experimented with her hair throughout the years

Celebrity hairstylist, Jason Collier, spoke to us about why bobs are a timeless style at any age. "You can wear it sharp and structured, soft and layered, long or cropped, and each version can be tailored to your lifestyle and personal style," he shared. "At 50+, a bob can bring instant freshness as it removes tired, damaged ends, lifts the face, and creates a sense of movement that longer, heavier hair sometimes lacks. It's also a cut that works brilliantly with natural silver tones, adding shine and definition."