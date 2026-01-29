Halle Berry puts bedazzled twist on naked dress trend

Halle Berry has never shied away from a sartorial trend, but she always makes it her own – infusing each look with her signature fashion repertoire: high-octane glamour, sheer fabrics, and thigh-high slits, all crafted by some of the industry’s most coveted labels.

Naturally, in an era where the naked dress is reigning supreme, the 59-year-old had to add a touch of glitz to pull off the ultimate twist. Halle graced the premiere of Crime 101 in London on January 28, with all eyes on her scene-stealing look.

The actress donned a sheer metallic maxi skirt by The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel that was embellished with silver chainmail-inspired gems. The glistening garment was styled with a deep V black bodysuit that hugged every contour of her body. Halle accessorized with a dangling silver floral pendant necklace and a stack of silver rings. The sultry look was finished with a pair of black open-toe heels.

© WireImage Halle Berry attended the Crime 101 UK gala screening

Halle's shoulder-length brunette locks were styled into soft waves with her signature face-framing bangs while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of plush, and a nude-stained lip.

The star's daring ensemble arrives after a year where the naked dress peppered the saratrial set. Standout moments included Margot Robbie's jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore’s lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Halle looked incredible in the scene-stealing ensemble

At its core, the trend is defined by its barely-there materials, sheer mesh, metallic knits, chainmail, lace, and airy organza all play a part in its ethereal appeal.

Crime 101 is packed with A-list Hollywood talent, stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, Mark Ruffalo and Monica Barbaro, and tells the story of Davis, an "elusive thief" who stages a high-stakes, multi-million-dollar heist. The movie is an adaptation of bestselling author Don Winslow's novella of the same name.

© Dean Rogers Chris Hemsworth stars as âDavisâ in CRIME 101. (Photo Credit: Dean Rogers)

Dubbed a "twisty, stylish" crime thriller, the plot follows Davis (Chris Hemsworth), a thief whose high-stakes heists continue to outdo the police. Halle stars as the "disillusioned insurance broker" Sharon, who crosses paths with Davis. The synopsis reads: "He's planning his biggest ever score – hoping it'll be his last – when his path collides with Sharon (Halle Berry), a disillusioned insurance executive whom he's forced to work with, and Orman (Barry Keoghan), a rival thief with far more disturbing methods than Davis's.

"As the multi-million-dollar heist approaches, relentless detective Lt. Lubesnik (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher, and the line between hunter and hunted starts to blur. Each of them is soon forced to confront the cost of their respective choices – and the realisation that there's no turning back."