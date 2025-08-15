Halle Berry wows in $99 gold crochet crop top on her birthday vacation & it's the summer staple you need

Halle Berry is entering her 59th year with the kind of confidence, joy, and style that only she can deliver, and she’s doing it from what appears to be a picture-perfect tropical paradise.

The Oscar-winning actress marked her 59th birthday with a sun-drenched family getaway, and naturally, she took her followers along for the ride. In a series of relaxed yet fun photos posted to Instagram, Halle gave fans a glimpse into her island escape - complete with golden hour lighting, tropical views, and a wardrobe that screams understated luxury.

For the occasion she wore a $99 gold crop top from the beach wear brand Monday Swimwear

LA Swimwear expert Jenny Rieu told HELLO! that this brand is a top pick for its "modern Riviera chic, flowing kaftans, airy knits, and versatile sarongs."

While much of the buzz has been around the gorgeous gold bikini she wore in some of the images, it’s the gold crochet crop top she layered over it that truly stole the show for me, and it has quickly become a must-have piece for late-summer style inspiration.

The Montego Crop Top is from Monday Swimwear, the cult-favorite brand co-founded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman. This is a brand that's known for its effortlessly flattering designs and sun-soaked aesthetic, and it has become a go-to label for jet-setters and beach lovers alike. And with this latest sighting, Halle Berry may have just sparked the brand’s next sellout moment.

The Montego Crop Top is designed in a soft lace crochet that walks the line between beachwear and elevated resort dressing. Its long sleeves offer just enough coverage for breezy evenings, while the cropped hem and gold center-front ring detail bring a flirty edge that feels equal parts retro and modern.

LA Swimwear expert Jenny Rieu told HELLO! that Monday Swimwear is a great brand when shopping for vacation cover-ups. She said: "When it comes to cover-ups, I love Monday Swimwear for its modern Riviera chic, flowing kaftans, airy knits, and versatile sarongs that feel effortless yet glamorous."

© Monday Swimwear The model on the Monday Swimwear website is wearing the crop top with the matching skirt

How would I style Halle's crop top?

I would style it similarly to the website to be quite honest! I like a matching set, and I assume Halle also has the skirt, because why would you not? The 'Palermo' skirt is priced at $148 / £150 and features a stylish side slit.

Here's the brand's founder Tash wearing it in Mykonos and I think you'll agree, she looks phenomenal...

© Instagram Tash Oakley wearing the gold Monday Swimwear crochet set on her Euro trip to Mykonos over the summer

So what do you say? Are you ready to go for gold like Halle?