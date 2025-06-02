Halle Berry, 58, uses this 'skin-tightener' neck cream so of course it's now on my wish list

Neck creams are seriously trending right now - especially with women over forty. And that goes for celebrities, too.

I don't have any red carpet appearances anytime soon, but for me the dreaded “tech neck” is a force to be reckoned with, and, as someone who has started paying a lot more attention to my neck because of skin changes due to perimenopause, I’ve been keeping an eye out for the best treatments.

So when I spotted Halle Berry, 58, sharing her go-to neck cream on Instagram at Cannes, she piqued my interest instantly.

Halle prepped her skin with the neck cream at Cannes

The Oscar winner's makeup artist Hung Vanngo was prepping the Oscar winner's neck with Alastin Restorative Neck Complex before she headed off to the red carpet wearing a 100-carat Chopard diamond snake necklace.

I found out she also used the restorative neck serum, described by the brand as a "next-generation skin-tightener", for the 2025 Met Gala, too: “Skin care doesn’t stop at the chin,” she told Vogue.

And I totally agree with the Never Let Go star. The neck area - not to mention décolletage - is an increasingly popular focus in skincare right now, which makes sense to me. Just like you blend your foundation on your neck for a cohesive, even makeup look, it only makes sense to give the delicate skin on your neck some TLC, too.

I also found a whole range of neck tightening products with top ratings at different price points, though, in case Halle's $150 splurge isn't the right one for you. StriVectin's TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, is formulated to help visibly tighten, lift and firm for around $60/ £49, and GoPure's $39.99 Tighten and Lift Neck Cream is a viral hit on TikTok, with over 30k sold on Amazon in the past month.

For a real budget buy, The Ordinary's Argireline Solution 10% is under $10 / £10 and is hailed by reviewers who've used it to treat fine lines on their necks.

Halle's signature 'natural' beauty look

© Getty Images Halle has a 'less is more' approach to beauty

Halle has been a champion of menopause wellness, and, when asked about her "signature" beauty look, said she doesn’t think she has one. “I know that I’ve steered toward a more natural look,” she told Marie Claire in 2023. “I have realized that less is more and less is best when you're going down that path of life. So I've gotten in touch with just taking care of my skin, staying healthy, exercising, and going down my natural path.”

And Halle, who is an Alastin partner, added in the interview that when it comes to skincare she “loves” Knesko, Ole Henriksen and Olga Lorencin, who has been her aesthetician for over 25 years.

What shoppers are saying about Alastin Restorative Neck Complex

I did a deep dive into Halle's $150 skincare cream, which claims to help minimize the appearance of redness and discoloration, improve the appearance of crepe skin and fine lines, and help increase skin hydration.

The official Alastin site has some pretty incredible before and after photos, but no verified reviews. So I found the neck serum on Amazon, where it has a 4.2-star rating, and 300+ bought in the past month. I also noted that 1K+ customers have purchased it multiple times, so it has some dedicated fans.

One verified shopper said, “ I use it every night before bed. My neck looks young again.” Another wrote: “This works. I have seen a very positive difference with using this product.”

Overall, reviewers said that consistent daily use is required if you want to see results, and a handful of reviewers gave the serum fewer stars because of the pump mechanism of the bottle.