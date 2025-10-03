Halle Berry exposes her bare chest in see-through dress in stunning waterside photos

Halle Berry teased her fans with some revealing photos to celebrate the "golden hour" of her life. The 59-year-old looked gorgeous as she posed on a dock overlooking the ocean at sunset, wearing a sheer, plunging dress that partially exposed her bare chest as she opted to go braless. Halle looked relaxed on her dreamy vacation and used the opportunity to pen a lengthy message to mark the start of Menopause Awareness Month on Wednesday. "Today is the start of menopause awareness month, and I feel blessed to have arrived at this golden hour of my life," she began.

"10 years ago you could never have told me that I would be a champion for menopause-that I would create a company called Re-spin to support women going through menopause or that I would feel like the best version of myself while in menopause!" she added. "This is a celebration ladies and let's get loud and proud and celebrate our golden hour all month long."

Halle's incredible physique was evident in her latest round of selfies, and she has dedicated her life to staying fit and healthy. However, when she entered the menopause, she found herself having to change up her routine for the first time in years. "I used to do a lot of cardio. Right now, I'm trying to put muscle mass on, so I lift weights now, and I never used to lift weights before," she told author and menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal.

"I only did my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running. Now I just do pretty much boring – what I find boring – but it's necessary for this stage of life, really just heavier weights than I've ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least."

Halle added: "Because I never wanted to get muscly, you know, I wanted to just stay healthy. I was doing it to manage my diabetes, but I didn't want to be muscly, and now I'm lifting heavy weights, and I'm still not getting muscly. I'm just kind of holding on to the muscle that I have, and that's important at this age."

Halle was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22 and, alongside working out, she also transitioned onto a keto diet – a low-carb, high-fat diet – which meant the self-confessed "sugar addict" had to make some big changes. "After my diagnosis, though, it was like a switch flipped," she told Women's Health. "My health was on the line, so I went cold turkey on my sugar-filled ways. Out the window went the candy, the desserts, and even super-sweet fruit."

Halle also avoids refined carbs, including bread, rice, and pasta. "I know some of you are wondering, how could you ever swear off bread?" she added. "But just like with sugar, when you give your body enough time without it, your palette changes and it loses its appeal."

Halle's diet consists of steak, lamb, or chicken with lots of dark leafy greens like spinach or kale, eggs, avocado, zucchini noodles, and bone broth. "For more than 15 years, eating this way has helped me manage my diabetes – but it's also given me a ton of energy and helped me maintain my weight and stay in shape."