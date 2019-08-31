9 stylish celebrity guests at Ellie Goulding’s wedding: from Katy Perry to Sienna Miller

Ellie Goulding is one popular lady so it comes as no surprise that her wedding is a star-studded occasion. From the likes of pop queen Katy Perry to Sienna Miller, the residents of York won’t know what hit them.
Keep scrolling to see the best-dressed guests...
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller never fails to impress with her wardrobe choices and Ellie and Caspar's wedding was no different. The actress looked stunning in a brown gathered printed silk-jacquard midi dress by Alessandra Rich – we want one! Sienna was joined by her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner who looked dapper in a black morning coat and a grey three-piece suit.