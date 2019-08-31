﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

9 stylish celebrity guests at Ellie Goulding’s wedding: from Katy Perry to Sienna Miller

It's not just the bride making a stylish entrance...

...
9 stylish celebrity guests at Ellie Goulding’s wedding: from Katy Perry to Sienna Miller
You're reading

9 stylish celebrity guests at Ellie Goulding’s wedding: from Katy Perry to Sienna Miller

1/9
Next

Sienna Miller looked incredible at Ellie Goulding's wedding - shop her dress
sienna-miller
1/9

Ellie Goulding is one popular lady so it comes as no surprise that her wedding is a star-studded occasion. From the likes of pop queen Katy Perry to Sienna Miller, the residents of York won’t know what hit them. 

Keep scrolling to see the best-dressed guests... 

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller never fails to impress with her wardrobe choices and Ellie and Caspar's wedding was no different. The actress looked stunning in a brown gathered printed silk-jacquard midi dress by Alessandra Rich – we want one! Sienna was joined by her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner who looked dapper in a black morning coat and a grey three-piece suit.

katy-perry
2/9

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Pop superstar Katy Perry arrived at Ellie and Casper’s wedding dressed to perfection. Katy opted for a summery water-coloured dress by Olivia Rubin and a pale blue collarless coat, while Orlando kept it slick with a morning suit. 

princess-beatrice-ellie-wedding
3/9

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice pulled out all the stops as per usual, rocking a stunning green metallic dress from trendy fashion label, The Vampire's Wife. The 31-year-old wore her famous red hair down, but accessorised with a black headband. Other accessories included a green clutch bag, a gold cuff and black dressy shoes. Her makeup appeared as fresh and flawless as ever.

sarah-and-eugenie-wedding
4/9

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie

Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible in a navy dress with a lace trim with a black dress-coat over the top. She accessorised with a fancy monochrome feather fascinator and a pair of mules. The redhead looked in great spirits as she was photographed arriving, waving to the crowds. While daughter Princess Eugenie stunned onlookers in a long purple-navy mix floral dress peppered with pink and blue flowers and gorgeous grey heels.

cressida-bonas
5/9

Cressida Bonas

Fresh from their engagement, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas made a stylish entrance to York Minster with her new fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The 30-year-old showed off her latest accessory, a huge ruby and diamond engagement ring, to go with her flowing white dress which was adorned with red flowers. She also accessorised with a matching red headband.

Keep scrolling for more celebrity guests at Ellie Goulding's wedding...

james-blunt-and-wife
6/9

James Blunt

James Blunt looked dapper in a traditional morning suit as he arrived at York Minster with his wife Sofia Wellesley, who looked beautiful in a red and white floral and lace dress, which featured a high-neck.

tracey-emin
7/9

Tracey Emin

Artist Tracey Emin shunned pastel colours for an all-black ensemble. Wearing a black silk knee-length skirt and matching jacket, Tracey added a pair of classic biker boots to rough up the delicate material of her outfit.

MORE: Ellie Goulding's wedding dress: Everything you need to know!

joe-wicks-wedding
8/9

Joe Wicks

Fitness guru Joe Wicks was in attendance alongside his pregnant wife Rosie. The mum-to-be looked summery in a pink and red floral wrap dress. Floral appears to be the running theme among wedding guests today.

jimmy-carr
9/9

Jimmy Carr 

Jimmy Carr opted for a navy morning coat, adding a touch of personality with a polka dot tie. His partner Karoline Copping matched him in navy, wearing a knee-length dress with an autumnal theme.

MORE: All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding including Princess Eugenie and other stars

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...