Ellie Goulding's wedding dress: Everything you need to know! All the details on her gown, shoes and jewellery

Ellie Goulding is one mesmerising bride! The Starry Eyed singer married her beau Caspar Jopling on Saturday at York Minster with a star-studded guest list present. Ellie, 32, looked beautiful in a stunning long-sleeved bespoke Chloé wedding dress designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. The exquisite floor-length gown featured an interesting Peter Pan neckline and a unique star print crochet detail scattered all over. For her trip to the alter, she wore a beautiful veil and she battled the breeze as she arrived with her bridesmaids.

Every bride knows how important your wedding day jewellery is and finding the perfect set can prove tricky. Ellie's bridal accessories were the perfect choice for her rock chick persona - opting for silver chunky rings and three earrings in one ear - one pair were pearl-drop earrings, and the other two were diamonds.

The singer's wedding day beauty look was wonderful. Ellie wore her long, blonde locks in an updo style, and kept her makeup on the fresh side with a flawless complexion, a sweep of blush and sultry brown eye makeup.

The bride arrived 25 minutes late in her blue Camper Van. Was this her 'something blue'?

Days earlier, the bride was seen leaving Facial Fitness Studio FaceGym with her groom for a pre-wedding facial workout, sharing a photo of her skin on Instagram afterwards. Ellie is a huge fan of FaceGym, which uses vigorous knuckling movements and high energy whipping strokes to stimulate blood circulation, collagen production and cell renewal to lift, tone and tighten the face. The facial is said to create an incredible base for makeup.

The couple's reception is taking place at North Yorkshire's lavish stately home Castle Howard. On Wednesday, photos showed around 50 staff members erecting marquees, teepees, and a stage for the rumoured festival-themed celebrations.

Caspar and Ellie announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018, with a notice that read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

The newly-married couple released the following photos to celebrate their wedding day...