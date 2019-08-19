Cressida Bonas announces her engagement! The actress showed off her striking ring on Instagram

Cressida Bonas has announced her engagement to boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The happy couple revealed their big news on Harry's Instagram page, sharing a photo of the pair together in Nantucket, with 30-year-old Cressida showing off her striking engagement ring. "We getting married," Harry captioned the snapshot. Kate Middleton's younger brother, James Middleton, was among those to congratulate the couple, writing, "So wonderful" alongside three love heart emojis. Sam Branson and Sky Sports presenter Natalie Pinkham also celebrated the happy news, with the latter writing: "Yes! Yes! And yeeeeeeeeees again!! Love you guys xxx."

Cressida has been dating Harry ever since her spilt from Prince Harry in 2014, and also dated him prior to her royal romance. Harry, who is the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, works as an estate agent, specialising in the acquisition and disposal of residential and mixed-use development opportunities, according to the Savills website.

Cressida and Prince Harry were introduced by Princess Eugenie in May 2012, and were in a relationship for a couple of years before their split. They have remained on good terms since the end of their relationship, however, with Cressida among the guests at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor in May 2018. The actress has previously shared her frustration at being "pigeon-holed" as Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend. "It's incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I'm in," she said. "But you know, it is the way it is. It's about making a stand and saying, 'No, this is who I am and this is what I want to do'."