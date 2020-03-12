High street brand River Island knows a thing or two about style. Popular amongst the likes of Perrie Edwards, Rochelle Humes, Taylor Swift, Rhianna and more, these A-list celebrities can't get enough of the brand's ultra-chic and ultra-affordable collections. From daring zebra-print leather skirts to floral frill blouses, chic checkered trousers to super-cute shorts, we're taking a look at the River Island designs worn by our favourite fashion-forward celebs over the years.
Perrie Edwards
Perrie Edwards loves a bit of River Island! Modelling pieces from the collection on multiple occasions, back in March 2018 Perrie rocked a pair of light-wash flared jeans from the high street store.