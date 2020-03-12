﻿
Celebrities are flocking to River Island and this is what they're buying

High street brand River Island knows a thing or two about style. Popular amongst the likes of Perrie Edwards, Rochelle Humes, Taylor Swift, Rhianna and more, these A-list celebrities can't get enough of the brand's ultra-chic and ultra-affordable collections. From daring zebra-print leather skirts to floral frill blouses, chic checkered trousers to super-cute shorts, we're taking a look at the River Island designs worn by our favourite fashion-forward celebs over the years.  

Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards loves a bit of River Island! Modelling pieces from the collection on multiple occasions, back in March 2018 Perrie rocked a pair of light-wash flared jeans from the high street store. 

Rochelle Humes

Revered for her sense of style, Rochelle Humes certainly made an impression when she stepped out in this zebra-print leather skirt back in 2018. Pairing her mini skirt with a slinky zebra print polo neck top from Warehouse, Rochelle's edgy ensemble still has us inspired.

Rihanna 

Having launched two collections with River Island, Rhianna is clearly a fan. Wearing a number of pieces from her edit over the years, we're still obsessed with Rhianna's two-tone blue boyfriend jeans.

Taylor Swift 

Taylor Swift's shorts are gorgeous! Stepping out in New York City back in 2015, the singer wowed in black and white high-waisted shorts from the British brand. Teaming her super-cute shorts with a black top from Zara and turquoise pump stilettos, Taylor's co-ord is giving us major fashion inspiration for summer. 

Alex Jones 

Clad in head-to-toe River Island, Alex Jones presented The One Show wearing the brand's 'Pink Floral Frill Sleeve Poplin Blouse' and 'High Rise Tapered Leg Jeans'. Posting her pastel ensemble on Instagram, Alex wrote: "Spring is in bloom....on my top" - and we couldn't agree more.

Amanda Holden

Despite being in pain with a broken leg last October, Amanda Holden made a stylish return to Heart FM to host her daily show. Wearing a pair of seriously chic check grey trousers, Amanda looked gorgeous in her desk-to-daywear outfit. 

Frankie Bridge

Stunning in this striking yellow playsuit, Frankie Bridge's one-piece featured tailored lapels and gold buttons. Sharing a photo of herself in the summery playsuit, Frankie captioned the photo: "Quick!!! The suns out!! Yesterday I actually went shopping instead of doing it online…and I fell in love with this! Perfect for a sunny event." 

Kate Garraway 

Gorgeous in green, Kate Garraway stepped out in this playsuit for an episode of Sing It To Win It in 2018. Posting a photo of her emerald ensemble on Instagram, Kate's adoring fans flocked to social media in praise of the Good Morning Britain presenter's daring look.

Millie Bobby-Brown 

Millie Bobby-Brown is fast-becoming a fashion icon. A lover of high street brands, the Stranger Things star posted a photo of herself wearing a zebra-print bodycon in January 2019. 

 

