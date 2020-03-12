Ashley Roberts’ printed co-ord is top of our shopping list - and her Topshop coat, too The Pussycat Dolls singer’s outfit is so chic

We have no idea how Ashley Roberts manages to wake up early for her role on Heart Radio every day, and still always look chic and stylish - but one thing’s for sure, we love taking inspiration from her outfits! The Pussycat Dolls singer shared a picture of her patterned co-ord on Instagram, and we definitely need it in our lives. Posing alongside fellow presenter Amanda Holden, she wrote: "Get yo stretch on. We keep it flexible here at @thisisheart breakfast show... gives us a #legup in the competition"

Luckily, she also shared a video of herself on her stories, tagging the brands she was wearing - and we’re rushing straight to Reiss! The patterned trousers and top make the perfect spring outfit, and can be styled separately if bold prints are a new style option for you.

The shirt is selling out fast, but the trousers are currently available in all sizes - so we recommend snapping them up quickly!

Kiki print shirt, £145, Reiss

Imogen trousers, £150, Reiss

We love how she’s styled the more formal look in a casual way by adding chunky white Puma trainers and a classic mac from Topshop.

Faux leather double layer trench, £89, Topshop

Of course, this is nothing new for Ashley - the 38-year-old always has fun with her fashion choices. Recently, she styled another tailored outfit - this time, an M&S trouser suit - with casual trainers and a t-shirt.

One thing’s for sure - we’re taking a leaf out of her book and switching up our tailored outfits for a more casual spring wardrobe.

