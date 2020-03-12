We have no idea how Ashley Roberts manages to wake up early for her role on Heart Radio every day, and still always look chic and stylish - but one thing’s for sure, we love taking inspiration from her outfits! The Pussycat Dolls singer shared a picture of her patterned co-ord on Instagram, and we definitely need it in our lives. Posing alongside fellow presenter Amanda Holden, she wrote: "Get yo stretch on. We keep it flexible here at @thisisheart breakfast show... gives us a #legup in the competition"
Luckily, she also shared a video of herself on her stories, tagging the brands she was wearing - and we’re rushing straight to Reiss! The patterned trousers and top make the perfect spring outfit, and can be styled separately if bold prints are a new style option for you.
The shirt is selling out fast, but the trousers are currently available in all sizes - so we recommend snapping them up quickly!
Kiki print shirt, £145, Reiss
BUY NOW
Imogen trousers, £150, Reiss
BUY NOW
We love how she’s styled the more formal look in a casual way by adding chunky white Puma trainers and a classic mac from Topshop.
Faux leather double layer trench, £89, Topshop
BUY NOW
Of course, this is nothing new for Ashley - the 38-year-old always has fun with her fashion choices. Recently, she styled another tailored outfit - this time, an M&S trouser suit - with casual trainers and a t-shirt.
One thing’s for sure - we’re taking a leaf out of her book and switching up our tailored outfits for a more casual spring wardrobe.
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.