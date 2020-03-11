Alex Jones looked ultra-lovely in spring florals for Tuesday's episode of The One Show, sticking to her high-street fashion rule with a head-to-toe outfit from River Island. The star's gorgeous frill-sleeved top from the brand is bound to be a sell-out! She teamed her look with flattering tapered jeans, and her blonde-highlighted bob worn straight and sleek – we reckon she totally rocked those statement shoulders.

Alex wore a River Island outfit on Tuesday's show

Alex's stand-out top is the 'Pink Floral Frill Sleeve Poplin Blouse' from River Island, costing just £28 and made from 100 per cent breathable cotton. She teamed it with the brand's 'High Rise Tapered Leg Jeans', which feature a fun zig-zag detail at the waist. Alex wore a pale blue pair, though there is currently only a pastel green version available on the River Island website.

The outfit got the seal of approval from Alex's go-to fashion stylist Tess Wright, who wrote on her Instagram Story: "Spring has made it to @bbconeshow tonight! Head to toe in River Island." Of the floral top she wrote: "Love this print," and of the jeans she added: "These jeans are immense!" Alex also seemed to love her look, writing on her own Instagram Story: "Spring is in bloom… on my top!"

Pink floral frill sleeve poplin blouse, £28, River Island

On Wednesday, Alex shared some sweet snapshots from her life away from the TV cameras, sharing an adorable snap with her little boy. She also showed that she likes to show her love for her husband and children in her clothing, too, wearing a jumper from Joanie Clothing that read 'family'.

High Rise Tapered Leg Jeans, £42, River Island

The presenter returned to The One Show in January, after taking some time off on maternity leave with her second son Kit, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. The couple welcomed their little boy in May last year and also have a three-year-old son called Teddy.

It's been back to business as usual for Alex ever since, and she's been wearing some beautiful outfits to front the show, in everything from Marks & Spencer to Topshop and Oasis. She can do no wrong in our eyes!

