13 best dressed stars at the TV BAFTAs 2021: From Billie Piper to Stacey Dooley

The TV BAFTAs 2021 looked very different this year, with several winners accepting their awards from home and others being beamed onto the red carpet as holograms. However, there were plenty of stunning IRL red carpet appearances from I Hate Suzie's Billie Piper to I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel and Killing Eve favourite Jodie Comer

Presenters Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope were on hand on the night alongside host Richard Ayoade, while the likes of Helena Bonham-Carter also put in appearances at the London event. We've rounded up the best sartorial choices of the night, from timeless red carpet looks to bold dresses that turned everyone's heads. Keep scrolling for all the most beautiful fashion… 

Billie Piper

Billie's look was one of the standouts of the night. The I Hate Suzie actress rocked a thigh-skimming number featuring an asymmetric neckline complete with an oversized puff sleeve and a huge bow resting on the opposite hip. She styled her long locks into a high ponytail, wearing her hair in crimped waves. 

Helena Bonham-Carter

Never afraid to make a statement, Helena Bonham-Carter exuded confidence in a fabulous Dolce & Gabbana polka dot dress. The tiered number boasted a dramatic tulle skirt, providing the Harry Potter star with endless posing opportunities on the red carpet.

AJ Ododu

AJ Odudu was the belle of the ball in a statement feathered frock. Ensuring all eyes were on her, the presenter sashayed down the red carpet in the one-shouldered number, which she set off with statement gold jewellery.

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer looked super chic in a navy silk ensemble by Gabriela Hearst, teaming a simple top with a pair of high-waisted flares. The Killing Eve beauty wore her blond hair in beach waves and opted for a dramatic smokey eye. She finished off the look with Tiffany & Co jewellery. 

Lydia West 

It's a Sin star Lydia West was the picture of elegance in a black gown with contrasting puff sleeves. The actress swept her hair back into a chic updo and added a pair of pearl drop earrings for extra glamour – how gorgeous!

Stacey Dooley

Presenter Stacey Dooley turned heads in a tiny black satin minidress with on-trend puffed sleeves and a ruched fit. The former Strictly star opted for a pair of bling-tastic heels and styled her red tresses in tumbling curls.

Letitia Wright

Black Panther star Letitia Wright looked super chic in a simple Prada minidress featuring a bejewelled bodice and collar detailing. She kept things simple with a pair of black strappy stilettos and glowy makeup by Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. 

Nicola Coughlan

Derry Girls favourite Nicola Coughlan made a splash on the red carpet in a bold tangerine number by Valentino. The star deliberately clashed her funky makeup with the bright hue of her dress, opting for a sweep of midnight blue eye shadow and accessorising with hot pink heels and Vashi jewellery – and looked absolutely amazing.

Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel looked incredible in a black cut-out gown with eye-catching red sleeve detailing from Maximilian. The star wore her hair slicked back and kept her makeup fresh and dewy.

Aimee Lou Wood

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood looked sensational in a floral gown from Miu Miu. The floor-length frock featured puff sleeves and a statement white collar, which Aimee emphasised by wearing her hair in a stylish updo.

Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton wowed in the most wonderful Zimmerman gown, which featured a unique print and a pussybow neckline. The Fresh Meat star styled it with a pair of statement silver boots by Dora Teymur.

Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman took to the red carpet in an all-black outfit, featuring a fringed kaftan dress from Taller Marmo. The presenter paired the dress with classic black pointed heels and a matching black clutch bag, looking super chic for the event.

Golda Rosheuvel

The Queen of Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel, looked as royal as ever in a stunning Simone Rocha dress, which she styled with a pair of black brogues with pearl detailing.

