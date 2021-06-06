13 best dressed stars at the TV BAFTAs 2021: From Billie Piper to Stacey Dooley

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Coleen Nolan confuses fans with new addition to her home
Coleen Nolan just gave us major interior inspiration when she unveiled her brand new sofa on Friday, but fans were left confused by the latest...
-
14 show-stopping BAFTAs outfits that will leave you speechless
-
10 of the best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021: From Dua Lipa to Harry Styles
-
Stacey Dooley's former home is an Instagrammer's dream – see inside
-
Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever