Holly Willoughby caused a stir in two black tie gowns - fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby thrilled fans over the weekend as she stunned in two black-tie gowns. The glamorous 40-year-old stepped on screen in a sunshine yellow satin gown on The Masked Dancer on Saturday night, and wowed in red for her latest shoot with co-star Phillip Schofield for The Times magazine.

READ: Holly Willoughby stuns in floaty M&S dress during half-term break

The This Morning favourite was brought in as a guest judge for last night's The Masked Dancer final, tasked with the challenge of figuring out the identity of Scarecrow, Car Wash, Squirrel and Zip on ITV's newest game show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in hysterics as she reveals huge error on live TV

As usual, Holly caused quite the stir wearing Alex Perry's 'Yellow Jude Gown'. Described by the designers as: "made from satin-finished crêpe, it has a straight silhouette with an asymmetric neckline and draped panelling that trails from one shoulder." Stunning!

The star wore her blonde bob in her signature side parting and loose waves. She kept accessories minimal to allow the dress to do all the talking – opting for a simple pair of diamond studs.

The star stunned in an Alex Perry gown for The Masked Dancer final

Known for her iconic outfit of the day posts on Instagram, Holly of course shared her look with her 7.2 million followers, who were floored by her elegance.

DISCOVER: This Morning stars' romantic weddings: Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby, Lorraine Kelly & more

"You looked incredibly stunning tonight" said one fan, while another wrote: "Yellow is truly your colour Holly!".

GET THE LOOK: Jude crêpe satin gown, £1,790, MyTheresa

Also taking to the comments to compliment the star's look was BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King, who wrote: "Love this colour on you!".

Holly not only left viewers dazzled by her look on Saturday night, but also sparked a reaction when she posted a photo of her latest shoot for The Times magazine on Sunday.

MORE: Holly Willoughby in tears over her mum's heartwarming birthday revelation

The This Morning presenter was a vision in red as she donned a sultry off-the-shoulder ballgown from British luxury brand Safiyaa.

Holly often opts for a bold, statement look

Obsessed with her sultry red look, fans likened Holly to Jessica Rabbit, with some even coining her a "Queen". She certainly looks regal!

The glamorous transformation comes ahead of this year's BAFTA TV Awards, which will be broadcast tonight on BBC One at 7pm.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.