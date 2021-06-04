Oti Mabuse stuns in daring thigh-split dress at TV BAFTAs 2021 The Strictly dancer was dressed to impress

Oti Mabuse wowed TV BAFTA 2021 viewers on Sunday night when she rocked up at the awards show wearing a dazzling thigh-split gown. The reigning Strictly champion exuded confidence in her gorgeous outfit, turning heads as she fulfilled her guest presenter duties.

The 30-year-old beauty opted for an elegant bridal-esque white gown, complete with a dramatic sweetheart plunge neckline, statement thigh-split and towering silver stilettos.

She completed her look with a statement smokey eye, dazzling diamond accessories and a chic waved bob - we're obsessed with her 1920's style inspiration.

The star joined a star-studded list of presenters at the London-based event, including Stacey Dooley and Maya Jama, while the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared via video link from the US.

The Strictly star stole the red carpet in her elegant white gown

Oti has been serving up some amazing looks of late, and has been delighting fans with her wardrobe choices on The Masked Dancer all week long.

She was last seen rocking a ravishing red number with sequin embellishment, a curve-hugging cut and cute tassel detailing.

Sharing a series of glamorous snaps on her Instagram account, Oti wrote: "Love me a red dress with a big lash".

Rocking the red carpet: Oti looked incredible in white

Her fans went wild for the look, lavishing her with praise in the comments. One wrote: "Absolutely stunning" while another commented: "There's nothing you can't wear and not look good".

The beauty always keeps her fans posted about her enviable looks, and recently shared a genius fashion hack with her Instagram followers.

Oti revealed she had worn a leopard print skirt over her denim dress after realising her new purchase was too short for her television appearance.

Oti looked ravishing in red on The Masked Dancer

Decided to bring a jean dress along with me today to wear without trying it out first," she wrote. "Needless to say IT WAS TOOOOO SHORT (didn't plan it well)."

She continued: "Luckily I had an extra skirt in my bag that was left in there for another job tomorrow so even though I look like I ate too much of @john_whaite donuts at home. I actually wore a skirt over the dress - which I had to tuck in the skirt and hope the zip didn’t burst open during the show!!!"

