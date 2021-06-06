Why the TV BAFTAs red carpet will be very different in 2021 The awards show looks a little different this year…

It's the TV BAFTAs 2021 this Sunday and while things haven't changed much since last year's socially-distanced event thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the red carpet is set to look very different.

From Billie Piper and Jodie Comer to Helena Bonham Carter, the stars of British television will be beamed in as holograms from home.

We can still expect to see the same glitz and glamour and designer fashions, but most of the guests will not be physically present on the red carpet.

Host Richard Ayoade will be attending IRL, as well as presenters Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope, however, most of the winners are set to accept their awards from home, as well as putting in virtual appearances.

Fans are also unable to gather at the TV BAFTAs this year, but have instead been given the opportunity to receive their own red carpet hologram treatment.

You can still compete for the chance to pick a virtual red carpet look of your own and be beamed in to ask a question to your favourite celebrity hologram. Entries close at 2pm on Sunday.

Stacey Dooley pictured at the TV BAFTAs 2020

The competition is fierce this year and the most-nominated show is Steve McQueen's anthology series Small Axe, which features John Boyega and Letitia Wright, both of whom have been nominated in the acting categories.

Elsewhere, The Crown received ten nods, I May Destroy You has eight and Normal People is up for seven gongs.

The likes of This Country's Daisy May Cooper, Emma Mackey from Sex Education, Michael Sheen in Quiz and I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel have all been nominated in the acting categories.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on 6 June on BBC One at 7pm.