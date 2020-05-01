﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

11 times the Kardashians and Jenners have coordinated their clothes with their cars

This is tonal dressing, 2.0

Carla Challis
kardashians-car
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

The Kardashian/Jenner clan are the queens of tonal dressing – Kim Kardashian, in particular, can teach us all a lesson in wearing a buttery, caramel tone from head-to-toe – but it's not just their fashion and accessories they’re pros at coordinating. It's their cars too. The sisters have been looking to their driveways for some sartorial inspiration over the years, which is no surprise when their garages boast a ridiculously impressive car collection – Kylie Jenner's fleet of luxury cars is said to be worth over $5million alone! Even momager Kris Jenner has gotten in on the matching act, although hers isn't confined to just matching her clothes to her cars - the matriarch of the fam likes to match hers to yachts and PJs too. So before you start your next KUWTK marathon on HayU, we’ve found our favourite fashion and car co-ords from the Kardashian clan.

kim-kylie-army-green
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Army green Bronco? Check. Army green outfits? Double checked by Kim Kardashian and little sis' Kylie Jenner.

kylie-jenner-silver
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

Kylie Jenner's custom Rolls-Royce Wraith is such a beauty she matched her whole outfit to its silver grey hues.

 

kendall-red
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

A subtle approach from Vogue model of the family, Kendall Jenner, whose red-tinted sunnies coordinate with her motor marvellously.

khloecar
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Khloe Kardashian's all-black ensemble even coordinates with her Mercedes-Benz's shiny exterior, too.

kylie-nails
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Brown leopard print nails perfect suit the interior of Kylie Jenner's luxe Bugatti Chiron.

kendall-white-car
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

Kendall goes white on white on white.

kimk-neon
8/12

Kim’ Kardashian's neon wig took car-matching to a whole new level.

kylie-travis
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and toddler Stormi dress as Avengers – and their car is the perfect Avenger red, too.

MK-red-car
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Even Grandma MJ gets in on the act from time to time, too.

kylie-orange
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Orange is clearly Kylie Jenner'ss favourite shade. Hello to her beaut Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz!

krisj
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

The Kardashian-Jenner's often match with their motors but matching a yacht? That's pure Kris Jenner.

 

