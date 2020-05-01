Where 10 of the most searched for millionaires live: From Kylie Jenner to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos See how the other half lives during the coronavirus lockdown

With net worths of between £103billion ($130billion) and £159million ($200million), it's no surprise that these famous faces have invested in incredible real estate. From Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner, these multi-millionaires capture the attention of people around the world, as we try to get a glimpse at how the other half lives - and exactly how much they're worth.

Keep reading to see more, and prepare for more than a little house envy…

WATCH: Kylie Jenner shares TikTok tour of her new mansion

Jeff Bezos

Net Worth: £103billion ($130.9billion)

Global annual search volume: 5,449,920

The Amazon CEO is the world's richest man, and splashed out £131million ($165million) on a Beverly Hills mansion known as the Warner Estate in February 2020. The house sits on a nine-acre estate and has its own golf course, a swimming pool, guest house and tennis court. Jeff also owns a property in Washington D.C, where protestors painted a mural outside in April demanding protection for Amazon workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Jenner

Net Worth: £797,108,000 ($1billion)

Global annual search volume: 4,964,760

Kylie Jenner has moved to Holmby Hills, Los Angeles

She may only be 22, but Kylie Jenner has already bought and sold more properties than many of us do in our lifetimes. Her latest purchase is a £29million ($36.5million) resort compound in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, which boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. There is also a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as that outdoor projection screen. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

Bill Gates

Net Worth: £89.9billion ($112.8billion)

Global annual search volume: 4,094,640

Like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates lives in Medina, Washington. His mansion is known as Xanadu 2.0 and overlooks Lake Washington, with a value of £101million ($127million). With seven bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, unsurprisingly, the property also features a lot of tech gadgetry, including a sensor system that allow guests to enter their lighting and temperature preferences, while speakers hidden behind wallpaper allow music to follow you from room to room.

Drake

Net Worth: £143million ($180million)

Global annual search volume: 4,014,120

Drake's music video was filmed in his Toronto home

Drake recently opened the doors to his jaw-dropping home in Toronto, Canada, in the music video for his single Toosie Slide. The property measures 50,000 square feet and features amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court, a recording studio and swimming pool.

Jay-Z

Net worth: £795,905,000 ($1billion)

Global annual search volume: 3,728,520

Along with his wife Beyoncé, Jay-Z is one half of one of the richest couples in the world. The duo owns a £70million home in the star-studded neighbourhood of Bel-Air, which has 30,000-square-feet of living space with four outdoor swimming pools, a full-size basketball court and a garage with space for 15 cars.

Eminem

Net worth: £183million ($230million)

Global annual search volume: 3,310,800

Eminem lives in Rochester Hills, Detroit, in a mansion within a secure gated community. However, the rapper was forced to confront a home intruder after a fan broke into his house in the middle of the night in April.

Rihanna

Net worth: £318.7million ($400million)

Global annual search volume: 2,612,880

Rihanna sold this West Hollywood home in 2018

Rihanna owns several properties in Los Angeles, Barbados and New York. Meanwhile, fans were surprised to learn that the singer and beauty mogul had been renting a mansion in London for several months in 2019. The year before, Rihanna sold this £2.1million West Hollywood home, which had five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a private pool.

Kanye West

Net worth: £199million ($250million)

Global annual search volume: 2,609,520

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West live in Hidden Hills

Rapper Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian also have an impressive property portfolio, and bought a ranch in Wyoming in summer 2019. However, they spend the majority of their time at their home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" with stark interiors that could be mistaken for a museum or gallery.

Taylor Swift

Net worth: £318.5million ($400million)

Global annual search volume: 2,589,720

Taylor Swift owns several homes across the US

Taylor Swift owns several properties across the U.S, including a Beverly Hills mansion worth £23million ($29million), three New York homes, a Rhode Island beachfront estate, and a further two houses in Nashville.

Kevin Hart

Net worth: £159million ($200million)

Global annual search volume: 2,453,320

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart lives with his wife Eniko Parrish in Calabasas. Their house sits on a 26-acre plot and has a pool, cabana and huge garage, and he also owns a second property in Tarzana, California.

