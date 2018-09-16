Victoria Beckham gets emotional as she sees her family at LFW anniversary show What a way to celebrate a decade of brand VB!

It was an extra-special day for Victoria Beckham and her family on Sunday, as the Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer showcased her latest collection in Mayfair during London Fashion Week. It was the first time that Victoria had held her fashion show in London, rather than New York, and her entire family were there to support her, including husband David and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as her parents Jackie and Tony Adams, and sister Louise. What's more, budding photographer Brooklyn was on hand to capture the show, arriving with a camera around his neck to Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, next to Victoria's flagship store on Dover Street.

Victoria Beckham greeted her family after her show

Victoria's show even paid tribute to her Spice Girl days with a Wannabe-style staircase, and the mother-of-four looked visibly emotional at the end as she walked onto the catwalk to a round of applause. As ever, she went to greet her four children and husband, looking stylish in her trademark elongated trousers and a tan blazer and T-shirt.

Brooklyn was on hand to capture his mum's anniversary show

Talking about her collection shortly after the show, Victoria told Lisa Armstrong: "I judge myself, I always want to better myself, at this stage there isn’t a lot more than I can do. I have created a collection that I love, that I would wear. I am showing it in this amazing location. It reminds me of one of the first locations I had a show in New York at the Mansion House. It has that kind of feel. I am excited."

Harper and David sat with Edward Enninful in the FROW

Victoria successfully reinvented herself from pop star to successful fashion designer after launching her fashion brand in 2008. Currently, it stocks clothes and accessories in more than 500 stores in over 60 countries around the world, with the first store opening in Dover Street in Mayfair, London, in September 2014. Her fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV.

