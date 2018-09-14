﻿
victoria-beckham-linda-robson

Victoria Beckham LOVES Linda Robson - and you will never guess why

This made our day…

Laura Sutcliffe
Leave a comment

Victoria Beckham is known for her hilarious sense of humor and we love her latest joke! The 44-year-old fashion mogul has been in the news this week, reworking her iconic 2008 shot of her sitting in a giant Marc Jacobs bag. We loved that campaign image – and so did lots of other people – including a certain Loose Women star! Taking to her Instagram account, the wife of David Beckham shared a series of people re-working her famous pose – including Linda Robson who hilariously recreated the snap with a Primark bag! Victoria wrote: "Who wore it best! #VBBagChallenge Bag club @celestebarber @jaynesharp @thebartekusa @lindarobson58. Share yours with me via #VBSince08." It would make sense for the mother-of-four to identify with the former Birds of a Feather star – after all, they are both from Essex!

Victoria loved Linda's pose

In celebration of her ten-year anniversary being in the fashion business – you can now buy a T-shirt featuring thebag pose - and Victoria herself has been sharing snaps of her donning it on her Instagram feed and we love it. You could style it with tailored trousers, jeans or a simple pencil skirt.

Who can forget VB's 2008 styel shot?

We love the light-heartiness and comical element of it. The new tee costs £115 and will be sold on VictoriaBeckham.com and in her Dover Street store. We think she should send one to Linda, or maybe give her a spot on the front row at her London Fashion Week show. The singer has a busy few days ahead of her, after her highly anticipated LFW show on Sunday, she'll be working in her shop from 3pm to meet fans. How exciting! We predict a stampede.

Loading the player...

Linda – who turned 60 in March – had her own fashion moment earlier this year. Showing off her incredible two-stone weight loss on holiday in April, the actress sent fans wild when she stepped out in a Marks & Spencer swimsuit.

MORE: Victoria Beckham has a link to this Strictly Come Dancing star

Fans rushed to buy the £25 swimwear staple which was praised for its tummy control fabric and it sold out soon afterwards.

READ: Celebrities wearing Victoria Beckham designs: who wore it best

More on:

More about victoria beckham

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment