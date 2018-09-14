Victoria Beckham LOVES Linda Robson - and you will never guess why This made our day…

Victoria Beckham is known for her hilarious sense of humor and we love her latest joke! The 44-year-old fashion mogul has been in the news this week, reworking her iconic 2008 shot of her sitting in a giant Marc Jacobs bag. We loved that campaign image – and so did lots of other people – including a certain Loose Women star! Taking to her Instagram account, the wife of David Beckham shared a series of people re-working her famous pose – including Linda Robson who hilariously recreated the snap with a Primark bag! Victoria wrote: "Who wore it best! #VBBagChallenge Bag club @celestebarber @jaynesharp @thebartekusa @lindarobson58. Share yours with me via #VBSince08." It would make sense for the mother-of-four to identify with the former Birds of a Feather star – after all, they are both from Essex!

Victoria loved Linda's pose

In celebration of her ten-year anniversary being in the fashion business – you can now buy a T-shirt featuring thebag pose - and Victoria herself has been sharing snaps of her donning it on her Instagram feed and we love it. You could style it with tailored trousers, jeans or a simple pencil skirt.

Who can forget VB's 2008 styel shot?

We love the light-heartiness and comical element of it. The new tee costs £115 and will be sold on VictoriaBeckham.com and in her Dover Street store. We think she should send one to Linda, or maybe give her a spot on the front row at her London Fashion Week show. The singer has a busy few days ahead of her, after her highly anticipated LFW show on Sunday, she'll be working in her shop from 3pm to meet fans. How exciting! We predict a stampede.

Linda – who turned 60 in March – had her own fashion moment earlier this year. Showing off her incredible two-stone weight loss on holiday in April, the actress sent fans wild when she stepped out in a Marks & Spencer swimsuit.

Fans rushed to buy the £25 swimwear staple which was praised for its tummy control fabric and it sold out soon afterwards.

