Victoria Beckham has a link to this Strictly Come Dancing star

The showbiz world may seem big, but as in everyday life, it's a small world and everyone seems to be linked to each other somehow! So it came as only a small surprise to find out that Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Beckham have been getting on like a house on fire. Last week at the GQ Awards, Claudia graced the red carpet wearing a pair of Victoria Beckham trousers to the star-studded ceremony, which she declared were the "best trousers on the planet." What's more, Victoria then told the TV personality after she posted a photograph of herself on Instagram: "You look amazing!!! Kisses." Victoria has dressed many celebrities in the past, including her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV.

Claudia has been rocking the tuxedo look recently, and looked fantastic on Saturday as she presenting Strictly's first live show with Tess Daly, dressed in a black trouser suit. What's more, her outfit was from none other than Zara. She teamed the suit with sleek black heels, hoops and wore her hair in a messy bun, and her look even reminded many of the Duchess of Sussex, who has worn similar suits in the past.

What's more, Claudia went completely out of her comfort zone for the opening show when it came to her beauty look. Rather than opting for her signature, shaggy, live-in hairstyle, Claudia decided to wear her hair up. In a recent interview she admitted her signature hairstyle and makeup look often feels like her armour. "I think if I'm honest, it's sort of a safety blanket," she told journalist Sali Hughes for her In The Bathroom series. "I never get 'zhuzhed' but I have to for tele. If I have all this going on [gestures to her loose, shaggy hair] then I feel like myself."

