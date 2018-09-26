Lady Kitty Spencer gives the royal ladies a run for their money in a dreamy ball gown The model turns heads in occasionwear

Lady Kitty Spencer really doesn't appear to have a day off when it comes to looking glam - in fact, we can't remember a time when she looked anything else than perfect. The blonde model has been in Milan for Fashion Week and wow, she's been pulling out all the stops when it comes to her eye-catching wardrobe. The niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales rocked a jaw-dropping ball gown and it's just too pretty for words. By Dolce & Gabbana, it featured a multicoloured basque that was adorned with sumptuous applique flowers and butterflies. Attached to it was a magnificently frilled tulle skirt with bombstic layers. Pulling her trademark blonde locks back from her face to reveal a flawlessly made-up face, the youngest daughter of Earl Spencer added a silver choker a diamond stud earrings.

We are still reeling from her catwalk appearance at the weeknd, when the Bulgar Ambassador lit up the runway at Dolce & Gabbana's SS19 show. The 27-year-old wore a red, blue and yellow patterned dress that had a religious illustration on the front, and a large rose headband was added to her mane.

Kitty carried a complimenting red bag which was adorned with pom pom detail and matching shoes and extra large statement earrings topped off the look. We also loved her bold splash of red lipstick packing a powerful punch as she worked it for the cameras.

The cousin of Prince William and Harry is often compared to her famous aunt, due to her blonde hair, large eyes and on-point dress sense. Kitty was HFM's cover girl last year, and she spoke about Diana's influence in the fashion industry, remarking: "I think she's iconic ... I suppose it's such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion."

