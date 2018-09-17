Lady Kitty Spencer's mustard coat is getting us in the mood for Autumn – and we've found a great high street alternative… Kitty covers up…

Lady Kitty Spencer cut the mustard at London Fashion Week in the most fabulous autumnal coat, and it's so chic, its having us wish for colder weather. The gorgeous niece of Princess Diana attended the Tod’s Sloan Apartment cocktail bash wearing a sleek, tailored coat by Dolce & Gabbana. We love the wide lapels, contrasting black buttons and tailored shape. It looked like Kitty was wearing a simple patterned dress underneath and she added opaque tights, black boots and Bulgari jewels. Dolce & Gabbana coats usually come in at around £2000, but we have been hunting high and low, and have found a similar style at New Look which will cost you a LOT less. Priced at just £34.99, the mustard single-breasted coat has a similar shape and would add a gentle pop of colour to your transitional wardrobe.

We loved Kitty's mustard D&G coat

The blonde bombshell is never seen without her designer staples and Bulgari gems. The Italian brands have a special affinity with Kitty as she actually lived there whilst she was studying and according to Harper's Bazaar, truffle-covered pizza is her ultimate guilty pleasure.

Get the look for less at New Look - this coat retails at £34.99

Speaking about her partnership with the jeweller, she told the publication: "When I think of Bulgari I think of strong women – Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren, passionate women who lived life in technicolour."

She continued: "It represents so much of what Italy is – passion, creativity and colour. There's a boldness and a sense of energy that's utterly unique to the brand. With some jewellery you feel that it’s so precious that you should keep it in your safe, but Bulgari I don’t feel afraid to wear them – they feel alive."

The cousin of Prince William and Harry has just shot an exciting feature with Japanese Vogue and we love the glossy photographs. The photo shoot took place at London's swanky Claridge's, and instead of her regular floral dresses, she rocked an elegant lilac two-piece suit from Peter Pilotto, which had contrasting coral piping detail, and a retro, 80s vibe about it.

We loved the pyjama style cut and whats more, Beyoncé even stepped out in it at the weekend! Although her version was custom-made with a bold glittery overlay by Swarovski - trust Bey to go that extra mile!