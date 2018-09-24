Wait til you see the pictures of Lady Kitty Spencer taking over the catwalk - she looks insane The model wows on the runway

Lady Kitty Spencer showed the world she is a style star in her own right on Sunday evening, as she lit up the Dolce & Gabbana show for Milan Fashion Week. The 27-year-old model - who is the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales - lit up the joint at the SS19 show and wow - what a look! The blonde bombshell wore a red, blue and yellow patterned dress that had a religious illustration on the front which ensured she stood out. Florals were added to her mane and she carried a complimenting red bag which was adorned with pom pom detail and extra large statement earrings topped off the look. Her makeup was flawlessly applied for the show, with a splash of red lipstick packing a powerful punch as she sashayed down the runway.

This weekend, the Bulgari ambassador has worn so many fabulous frocks and ensembles that we just can't keep up! Saturday evening saw her wear a black mini dress in a tutu style that had a bejewelled heart emblem on the front.

A silver choker iced up her neck ,she wore her long hair in a sleek style and she carried a chic snakeskin clutch bag. But one of our favourite looks she stepped out in was a pair of rainbow trousers that gave us all the technicolour vibes. Priced at a cool £1008, the statement flares gave her an edgy look and she teamed them with a crisp white T-shirt and a red python leather bag by Bulgari.

It appears that the youngest daughter of Earl Spencer has been switching up her look of late; being a little more daring with her fashion choices.

She even graced the pages of Japanese Vogue and we are obsessed with the glossy photographs.

Shot at London's swanky Claridge's, her elegant lilac two-piece suit was from Peter Pilotto, which had contrasting coral piping detail, and a retro, 80s vibe about it. Kitty was in great company too - Beyonce even has the same suit!

