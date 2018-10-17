Holly Willoughby has some surprising news about her Marks & Spencer range And we can't wait for it to drop...

Holly Willoughby's edit with Marks & Spencer was a massive hit, with many of the items selling out in record time. Not only that, but the hero piece - the baby-pink leopard print dress that she rocked in the campaign shots - is currently being sold for over double the retail price on eBay. So you can imagine our delight on Wednesday morning, when the glamorous mother-of-three announced that a second collaboration with the high street store is coming soon - next week in fact! Holly, 37, took to Instagram to write: "It’s back... nearly! My next @marksandspencer edit will be coming on 25th October so much winter scrumptiousness... Check and bold colours with a little bit of PVC thrown in Follow @marksandspencer to see more.. #HollysMustHaves #ad"

Holly's new edit is getting us excited about the autumn

In the stylish picture, the blonde beauty is seen rocking a checked pencil skirt with a chic built-in-belt, a butterscotch-toned roll neck jumper, camel coat, and of course, her favourite nude high heels. What an outfit! Fans took to the comment section to show their delight, with one follower writing: "Effortlessly stylish, Holly!" Another added: "Sassy! Love this whole look."

Loading the player...

Speaking at the official launch of the edit last month, Holly said of the collaboration: "All of the pieces I've chosen I can see me wearing them, whether it's to work, on the telly, in my everyday life, doing the school run or whatever it is."

MORE: The £10 skin product that Holly Willoughby is obsessed with - and Victoria Beckham swears by it too

Teaming up with M&S is dreamy for the Celebrity Juice star, as she has always shopped there. "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

READ: Holly Willoughby's pink woolly Marks & Spencer jumper is making us want to get super cosy