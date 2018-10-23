The Fashion Awards 2018: All the nominees (including Meghan’s wedding dress designer) It's fashion's big night out

The British Fashion Council has announced the nominees for The Fashion Awards 2018. The annual event, which is in partnership with Swarovski, celebrates creativity and innovation within the fashion industry and it’s a starry night. For this year's bash, which takes place on Monday 10 December, expect all the big names to attend. In past years we've seen Lady Gaga partying with Kate Moss and Donatella Versace - what a night!

For 2018, the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, is up for an award, and will be going up against a royal wedding guest - Victoria Beckham! Let’s hope this isn’t going to get awkward.

Meghan's dress designer is up for two awards at the Fashion Awards 2018

Another highly anticipated award is Model of The Year. 2017’s winner, Adwoa Aboah, has been nominated for another year, and will be going up against Cindy Crawford’s daughter, and star of fashion month, Kaia Gerber.

Here are the nominees for 2018…

Accessories Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Jonathan Anderson for LOEWE

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior

Miuccia Prada for Prada

Brand of the Year

Balenciaga

Burberry

Gucci

Off-White

Prada

British Designer of the Year Menswear

Craig Green for CRAIG GREEN

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Kim Jones for Dior Homme

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Riccardo Tisci for Burberry

British Designer of the Year Womenswear

Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Roksanda Ilinčić for ROKSANDA

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

Victoria Beckham for VICTORIA BECKHAM

Model of the year 2017 winner Adwoa Aboah and her model pals

British Emerging Talent Menswear

Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for COTTWEILER

Eden Loweth & Tom Barratt for ART SCHOOL

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Phoebe English for PHOEBE ENGLISH

Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL*

British Emerging Talent Womenswear

Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan

Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E.

Rejina Pyo for REJINA PYO

Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn

Sofia Prantera for ARIES

Business Leader

Jonathan Akeroyd for VERSACE

José Neves for FARFETCH

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Marco Gobbetti for Burberry

Michael Burke for Louis Vuitton

Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Kim Jones for Dior Homme

Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton

Model of the Year

Adut Akech

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Kaia Gerber

Winnie Harlow

Urban Luxe

Alyx

Palace

Marine Serre

Off-White

Supreme

The winners of each category will be announced on 10 December at The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski at the Royal Albert Hall.