The Fashion Awards 2018: All the nominees (including Meghan’s wedding dress designer)
It's fashion's big night out
The British Fashion Council has announced the nominees for The Fashion Awards 2018. The annual event, which is in partnership with Swarovski, celebrates creativity and innovation within the fashion industry and it’s a starry night. For this year's bash, which takes place on Monday 10 December, expect all the big names to attend. In past years we've seen Lady Gaga partying with Kate Moss and Donatella Versace - what a night!
For 2018, the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, is up for an award, and will be going up against a royal wedding guest - Victoria Beckham! Let’s hope this isn’t going to get awkward.
Meghan's dress designer is up for two awards at the Fashion Awards 2018
Another highly anticipated award is Model of The Year. 2017’s winner, Adwoa Aboah, has been nominated for another year, and will be going up against Cindy Crawford’s daughter, and star of fashion month, Kaia Gerber.
Here are the nominees for 2018…
Accessories Designer of the Year
- Alessandro Michele for Gucci
- Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
- Jonathan Anderson for LOEWE
- Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior
- Miuccia Prada for Prada
Brand of the Year
- Balenciaga
- Burberry
- Gucci
- Off-White
- Prada
British Designer of the Year Menswear
- Craig Green for CRAIG GREEN
- Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
- Kim Jones for Dior Homme
- Martine Rose for Martine Rose
- Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
- Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy
- Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
- Roksanda Ilinčić for ROKSANDA
- Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
- Victoria Beckham for VICTORIA BECKHAM
Model of the year 2017 winner Adwoa Aboah and her model pals
British Emerging Talent Menswear
- Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for COTTWEILER
- Eden Loweth & Tom Barratt for ART SCHOOL
- Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
- Phoebe English for PHOEBE ENGLISH
- Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL*
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
- Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
- Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E.
- Rejina Pyo for REJINA PYO
- Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
- Sofia Prantera for ARIES
Business Leader
- Jonathan Akeroyd for VERSACE
- José Neves for FARFETCH
- Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
- Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
- Michael Burke for Louis Vuitton
Designer of the Year
- Alessandro Michele for Gucci
- Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy
- Kim Jones for Dior Homme
- Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
- Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton
Model of the Year
- Adut Akech
- Adwoa Aboah
- Bella Hadid
- Kaia Gerber
- Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe
- Alyx
- Palace
- Marine Serre
- Off-White
- Supreme
The winners of each category will be announced on 10 December at The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski at the Royal Albert Hall.