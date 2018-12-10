Kaia Gerber, 17, wins Model of The Year at the 2018 Fashion Awards And she had her whole family there to support...

Kaia Gerber has a reason to celebrate - she has been just given the honour of Model of The Year at the 2018 Fashion Awards, held at The Royal Opera Hall in London. The 17-year-old model, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, has had an amazing career so far. From being the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, to being on all the big catwalks, 2018 has been one stellar year for the beautiful off-spring. Now, it looks like her hard work has been recognised - and she was presented the award by singer Rita Ora.

For the glitzy bash, Kaia Gerber arrived with her entire family; her mum Cindy Crawford, her dad Randy Gerber and her model brother, Presley Gerber. Let's just say, the gene pool is pretty exceptional.

HELLO HACK: Want amazing eyebrows? Cindy Crawford reveals her eyebrow pencil hack and it's definitely worth copying

Kaia had stiff competiion for the Model of The Year accolade; Bella Hadid, Adwoah Aboah, Winnie Harlow, and Adut Akech were all in the running, but the teenage model beat them to the Swarovski-made gong. Looking beatiful, Kaia wore a black and gold Alexander McQueen dress-and-trousers combo designed by Sarah Burton and a Jimmy Choo clutch. For her beauty look, she wore a metallic smoky eye and a nude lip. The teen's hair was pulled back off her face in a tight bun.

RELATED: Kaia Gerber teams up with Karl Lagerfeld to design capsule collection

It was an eventful evening for everyone at the star-studded bash - a pregnant Duchess of Sussex arrived at the event to surprise her wedding guest designer.