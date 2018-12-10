Meghan Markle makes a surprise appearance at the Fashion Awards to present a VERY special award Meghan and her bump had a fashionable night out...

Surprise! The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Monday evening to surprise fashion-goers at the Fashion Awards held in London. The annual event at The Royal Albert Hall, which is sponsored by Swarovski, saw Meghan present a special award to Clare Waight Keller - the woman responsible for her Givenchy wedding dress. Clutching her baby bump throughout, the 37-year-old royal presented the very prestigious British Women's Wear Designer of The Year Award to Clare and everyone in the crowd went wild. HELLO!'s Editor-in-chief, Rosie Nixon, was there to watch the spectacular moment and she revealed that Clare was "obviously stunned and surprised - she had no idea."

Dressed to impress, Meghan opted for a one-shouldered Givenchy gown, which she teamed with three chunky gold bangles and a pair of simple gold studs. Her hair was swept away from her face in a tight bun, and that pregnancy glow was obvious for the world to see. Simply stunning!

Passionate about fashion and style, Meghan told the fashionable crowd: "It’s so nice to see so many familiar faces, many of you I’ve known for quite a while and there’s been a lot of you I’ve been able to meet in the last year," she said. "So, thank you for the warm welcome." Referring to female Creative Director of Givenchy, Meghan said: "When you chose to wear a certain designer, we’re not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we’re also an extension of their values, of something in the fabric so to speak that is much more meaningful."

RELATED: Duchess Meghan's sell-out Marks & Spencer dress is back in stock – but you better hurry

This must have been a special moment for Clare, and when she got over the shock of having her most famous client present her with an award, she spoke of how Meghan is an "amazing" woman and how it was an honour to get to know her while creating the beautiful dress she wore when she said 'I do' to Prince Harry back in May of this year. She told the audience: "This woman is so amazing. I got to know Meghan on such a personal level, and to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honour and I can’t thank you enough."

MORE: Duchess Meghan's best outfits of 2018

Meghan would have felt at home at the starry bash - and she'll have met up with some old pals. David and Victoria Beckham were there, as was Kate Moss, and Poppy Delevingne - all friends of the royal couple.