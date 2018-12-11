The Fashion Awards 2018: 10 dresses we're all talking about from the red carpet Get ready for serious outfit envy

On Monday night, the darlings of the fashion, music and film world stepped out on the red carpet to celebrate the Fashion Awards in London, and the style came thick and fast. An array of varying trends and styles were shown - from caped trouser dresses to mini skirts, primary colour suits and asymmetric gowns - and it made us want to throw on ALL the glitter and satin for the impending party season. Below, we reveal who's made our best dressed list - who's outfit would you steal?

The Duchess of Sussex

One of the biggest moments of the night was undoubtedly the Duchess of Sussex's surprising the crowd to present her wedding dress designer, Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, with Designer of the Year and didn't she look incredible doing so?! Naturally, she chose a beautiful evening gown from the French fashion house for the occasion and matched it with Christmas-ready golden stiletto heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan on stage at the 2018 Fashion Awards

Video via: BFC and Done+Dusted

Rochelle Humes

This Morning star Rochelle Humes totally wowed in a ultra glamorous jumpsuit by Australian designer Toni Matičevski and Gina stilettos. Her look was curated by the great Angie Smith who opted to amp up the all-black attire with gorgeous starry hair slides by Tilly Thomas.

Victoria Beckham

Unsurprisingly VB went for her own label, wearing an all-black wrap front dress but when it's that gorgeous, why wouldn't you, hey? She sneakily wore a pair of black smart trousers underneath the frock - perfect for the chilly UK temperature.

Kaia Gerber

If you're going to win Model of the Year, you have to pick a pretty standout dress for the big moment, right? Well, Cindy Crawford's 17-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, didn't disappoint with this ornate Alexander McQueen gown which she teamed with a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Alek Wek

Alex Wek's Emilia Wickstead dress was the stuff of fairy tale dreams with the huge pink bow that fell down to the red carpet. So fashion, right? The black mini dress was also covered in Swarovski crystals - what with Swarovski being the event's sponsor, it was perfectly on brand.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz stepped out for the night in a show stopping dress that was totally covered in silver beads. The Chanel-designed dress featured subtle side-pockets, a strappy top-half and a scallop hem. The 44-year-old actress presented an award to Mert and Marcus Piggott alongside Kate Moss.

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne opted for ultra-feminine sophistication in a pretty-in-pink Prada dress which featured a Bardot neckline and a ruffled hem.

Kate Moss

The biggest fashion darling of them all, Kate Moss, opted for an eye-catching emerald green cocktail dress that featured tinsel-esque ruffles and an asymmetric neckline. She paired the look with want-right-now Jimmy Choo platforms and a glittery clutch.

Olivia Palermo

Wow, do you get a more statement look that Olivia Palermo in a Victoria Beckham scarlet two-piece suit? Just the perfect amount of laid back but sexy.

Vick Hope

Strictly Come Dancing's Vick Hope opted for a dreamy midnight blue silk jumpsuit from River Island. Taking over the brand's Instagram for the evening, she was seen rocking out in it alongside the River Island menswear ambassador Olly Murs, and looked pretty fantastic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All the action at the Fashion Awards