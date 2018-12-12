Victoria Beckham sneakily just wore a pair of trousers under her glam evening dress It worked.

Wow, how amazing did Victoria Beckham look at the 2018 Fashion Awards?! She might not have won during Monday night's Fashion Awards, but if you think she's crying into her silk pillow, think again. The Spice girl-turned fashion mogul was up for an award at the annual bash, but lost out to Clare Waight Keller - Givenchy's Creative Director. Taking to Instagram, Victoria wrote: "So happy to be at the #FashionAwards tonight with @DavidBeckham in his first year as Ambassador President and proud to have been nominated in the category of Brotish Womenswear Designer of the Year in my brand's tenth year. Wearing my wrap front evening #VBSS19 dress." On Instagram Stories, VB revealed that it was her "favourite" from her whole collection, and she released it early - on the evening of the awards - for women wanting it for their Christmas party frock.

The long black cami evening dress is priced at £1,795 and runs true to size, according to the description on victoriabeckham.com. Even though Victoria opted to keep her shoulders bare, she did add a pair of wide cut tailored trousers underneath her dress - perfect for keeping the chill at bay on the cold December evening, and it's oh so very 00's. If Victoria was cold, she didn't let it show as she posed with husband David and their son, Brooklyn on the red carpet.

Earlier in the day, the mum-of-four gave her followers a glimpse of her getting ready process as she selected pieces of vintage jewellery from London's S.J.Phillips boutique. In the end, she opted for mid-20th Century Cartier. Nice choice!

