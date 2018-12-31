Primark's new workout gear will make you WANT to go to the gym Though sorry, we can’t make any promises…

All the mince pies are eaten, the Bailey’s has been drunk, the Quality Street tin has been emptied, and now you’re thinking it’s time to don some workout gear and get your butt into action. This isn’t about new year, new you, this is about wanting to feel ready for action when the new year strikes. Well, if you’re one of these people who want a new fitness outfit for Jan 1st (that's pretty much everyone, right?), we know just the place to go - Primark.

Ombre crop tee, £7, and ombre leggings, £8

Excitingly, Primark has teamed up with fitness expert and Instagram sensation Alice Liveing for a second collection, and do you know what, we think it might be better than the first. The 44-piece range includes must-have workout pieces with prices from £3.50 to £12 - perfect for anyone who’s spent a fortune already in the Boxing Day sales.

Whether you want to stand out from the crowd in neon green and bold stripes, or sweat it out in pastel pink and slogan pieces. There are cool caps and acid wash sweats, on-trend cycling shorts and knitted trainers, you’ll struggle finding something you don’t love.

What’s more, Primark has introduced a more sustainable new fabric into the mix - the marble print top and leggings are made from recycled polyester - AND there are two stylish biodegradable water bottles that have been made from renewable plant-based materials.

Top £5, Neon oversized sweat £10, Marble print leggings, £8

It’s no wonder that Primark called on Alice again - the brand recently won the 2018 Drapers Award for ‘Best Use of Influencer Marketing’. And with over 630K dedicated followers on Instagram, a roster of celebrity clients and three books under her belt, Alice is well and truly a force of nature in the world of health and fitness.

The Alice Liveing x Primark range is in stores now.

