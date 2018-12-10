Primark just dropped a Mary Poppins range and it's practically perfect in every way It's Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Mary Poppins Returns will be hitting cinemas on 21 December and we are counting down the days until we see Emily Blunt light up the screens as the world's most famous Nanny! If you are a fan of the iconic Disney classic, you are going to love what Primark's got in store - we're talking an entire fashion and beauty range dedicated to the film. From makeup to socks, bedding and even pyjamas - there's something for everyone. Starting from just £2, it's an amazing selection that is ideal if you a) Left your Christmas shopping to the last minute and b) A little strapped for cash.

Pjs, £14

It's hard to pick a favourite but we are loving the range of pyjamas. There's a blush-pink, two piece cotton pair that has penguins emblazoned all over the front for £14, and a striped nightshirt that will set you back £11.

Sweatshirt, £10

If you love a bit of loungewear, there's a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious sweater for £10 as well as the cutest bedding that retails at £18 for the whole set. And there's even makeup; from lipstick, blusher and eyeshadow palettes that are practically perfect in every way. We'll take the lot - before it sells out!

T-shirt, £6

We have been waiting with bated breath for the film to arrive in time for the festive period - ever since the first trailer was released back in March.

Mini lipsticks, £4

It showed Mary floating down into London carrying her umbrella – just like the original film that starred Julie Andrews.

The sequel will be set 20 years after the events of the first film in Depression-era London, where Mary will once again help the Banks family after a personal loss. Their home is in danger of being repossessed while Michael, now a grown-up, is in mourning for his wife and the mother of his three children, when Mary once again arrives to save the day.

