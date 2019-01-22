Victoria Beckham shows off her abs as she models new Reebok collaboration, and well, she looks incredible The fashion designer will make you want to buy everything…

It’s an exciting day for Victoria Beckham as she launches her newest Reebok collaboration - and we’re absolutely loving it. The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer has taken to Instagram to show off a series of photos wearing the new range, and she’s making us want to leg it to the gym and do some sit-ups. In one photo she can be seen on the training room floor wearing leggings, a crop top, a baseball cap and a pair of colourful Reebok trainers - all from the brand new collection.

She captioned the photo: “Launch day! Morning workout in my new #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham crop top, leggings, Bolton low trainers (available in March! And cap!! X VB”

The 44-year-old is a lover of exercise - as you can clearly see - and once told Vogue Netherlands that she goes for a 5km run each morning. “I go for a three mile run every morning and I work out for an hour with a PT.” And she revealed to ELLE that she works out every day, six or seven days a week - which makes her the perfect collaborator for a successful fitness collection.

On Instagram Stories, Victoria could be seen doing her signature leg move!

VB’s new range is unisex and is designed to take the wearer "from the gym to the street and back again" and is inspired from her experience living in Los Angeles and London. With a colour palette of camel, silver and grey with a touch of sunset orange, black and white - it’s all very Victoria. In fact, it wouldn’t look out of place on her fashion week catwalks!

Speaking to the collection’s design process, Victoria said, "The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand - and incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection."

Squad goals wearing the new collection

She continued, "Each piece is designed to flex, adapt and transition for the optimum workout, but it was also important that I created a something that is fashion-forward and can blend seamlessly into any wardrobe. These pieces can take you from the gym to the office, with the school run in between.’"

Prices range from £90 to £500 in the collection

Commenting on how she hopes the collection is worn, the mum-of-four added: "I wanted a collection that works with a busy schedule like mine. The pieces have the technical ability that I need for the gym but are simple and adaptable enough to work with my lifestyle and I have personally wear tested each performance piece during workouts."

If you want in on the action, the Reebok x Victoria Beckham Spring 19 Collection will be available at Reebok.com and other retailers worldwide.