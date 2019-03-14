The Disney Aladdin x MAC Cosmetics beauty range has been unveiled and WOW If we rub a lamp a few times, will it magically appear?

The Genie in Aladdin has answered our prayers and granted us with a MAC Cosmetics collection of dreams. If you're excited for the Disney movie to hit cinemas, you're going to go wild when you see the new MAC limited edition collection. Filled with a mix of precious metals and Jasmine-inspired jewel-tones, the collection unleashes a whole new world we're completely obsessed with.

The range will launch in May 2019 (we're hearing whispers of the 1st of the month!), and you can expect a beautiful eyeshadow palette, a bright pink lipstick and a bronzer that will give you the Jasmine-esque glow you've always wanted.

Dominic Skinner, the Global Senior Artist for MAC Cosmetics and Judge on Glow Up alongside Val Garland and Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley, announced the news on Instagram, writing: "Just you wait till you see what the collection has in store for you! Your wish, our command! Manifest your magic with The Disney Aladdin Collection by M·A·C. Launching this May, this wish-fulfilling collaboration highlights the self-determination and confidence of Princess Jasmine in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin – in theatres May 24."

The world-famous makeup artist posted another image of the collection, and captioned it: "Get in my makeup cupboard NOW!! I always saw myself more Princess Jasmine than Aladdin! A full #MACxDisneyAladdin collection coming this May. No news on where and when just yet but #Swatches will be coming soon!"

Disney fans are super excited for the movie, and in case you don't know, Will Smith plays the genie and Mena Massoud plays Aladdin, while Naomi Scott, who is a new Vogue cover star, will play Jasmine. Jafar in this Aladdin will be played by Marwan Kenzari, alongside Navid Negahban’s Sultan and Nasim Pedrad in a new role as Jasmine’s friend.

The movie will be a musical as the classic was and feature two new songs from La La Land and Greatest Showman songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. We're in for a treat, and now thanks to MAC, so is our makeup bag.

VIDEO: Watch the official trailer for Aladdin