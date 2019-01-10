Strictly's Stacey Dooley just made an exciting announcement - and it involves makeup! Move over Claudia and Tess…

Stacey Dooley is one busy lady right now. Fresh from winning the covetable glitter ball on Strictly Come Dancing, the 31-year-old is returning to our TV screens for a very exciting reason. Staying with the BBC, Stacey will be the host on Glow Up-Britain’s Next Make Up Star - a show aimed at finding the next big name in makeup artistry. The judges on the show will be two very established makeup artists, Dominic Skinner, who is Global Senior Artist for MAC Cosmetics, and Val Garland, L’Oreal Paris’s Global Makeup Director, the duo (as well as different celebrity guest judges) will be responsible for finding the next face painter to the stars.

The stars of Glow Up Britain

It might seem like an odd choice for Stacey - she’s known for her gritty documentaries but since appearing on Strictly she must have found a new love for the glam life. Rocking plenty of showstopper looks on the dancing show, she often shared photos from the makeup chair with her Strictly glam squad, including Lisa Armstrong.

Stacey with dramatic eye makeup during Strictly

Glow Up will see 10 contestants live and work together as they compete to win a contract assisting some of the world’s biggest makeup artists. With different creative briefs each week, they will need to their passion, originality and skill to impress Stacey, Val, and Dominic (as well as different celebrity guest judges).

Stacey told her 600k followers more about the idea of the show

Talking about her role Stacey said: "I’m delighted to be involved with Glow Up. The make-up artists are so impressive and talented… and Val and Dominic were a scream to work with. Can’t wait to show you all it!" On Instagram she shared the news and wrote: "SO BLAAAAAAADY EXCITED!"

This show seems to be very similar to one Kim Kardashian-West produces in the US - Glam Masters. Hosted by Orange Is the New Black actress, Laverne Cox, the show features Kardashian West's own makeup artist and longtime collaborator, Mario Dedivanovic, among its celebrity judges. Has the BBC been looking to Kim for TV show ideas?

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star will air in 2019 on BBC Three.

