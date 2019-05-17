Eva Longoria gets styled by her best friend Victoria Beckham for Cannes Film Festival, and WOW! We can't deal with how amazing Eva's looking right now…

Eva Longoria has really upped the ante for her visit to Cannes Film Festival this year. The new mum, who has spent the past week in Cannes for the annual film festival, has taken to the red carpet in some seriously amazing gowns and given us all the glamour with her hair and makeup. But on Thursday evening she arrived at the Kering Talks: Women in Motion event and she was dressed head-to-toe in Victoria Beckham. Well, that's what happens when your BFF is a world-renowned fashion designer who can style you up at a moment's notice, isn't it? Lucky Eva.

The 44-year old actress, who has been in Cannes with her L'Oreal family, wore a look straight from the Victoria Beckham SS19 runway. From the dramatic trousers to the beautiful lace camisole and white blazer, it was a standout look from the show, held in London back in September last year.

Eva and Victoria have been firm friends for years and can often be seen on each other's Instagram accounts, and they rave about one another in interviews.

Eva has previously described Victoria as "the most beautiful woman inside and out" and said she's the "funniest person alive" thanks to her dry sense of humour.

"When we hang out, we just stay home and talk, eat and laugh," Eva said.

In fact, the pair are so close that Eva is godmother to David and Victoria's youngest, seven-year-old Harper. The pair became close friends when the Beckhams relocated to LA back in 2007, and Eva previously told the Daily Mail: "We're best friends and have shared lots of life lessons together. What we talk about is between us but we've been through stuff together."

For her Cannes outing, Eva has been styled by Charlene E Roxborough Konsker and together, the pair have given us some incredible looks.

Check out all of Eva Longoria's best Cannes 2019 outfits so far…

First up, we had this navy ensemble by Max Mara.

Next up, it was this yellow, belted jumpsuit by Max Mara.

Showstopper alert! This Alberta Ferretti gown was a winner. For her makeup, Eva wore the new L'Oreal Paris Color Queen eyeshadows in High Potential, Ferocious & Stunning and the Rouge Signature lipstick in I Choose.

Cream on cream? Oversized? Androgynous? Eva's ticking off all the trends in this Alberta Ferretti and Maison Margiela outfit.

Showing off her enviable legs! This Rebecca Vallance suit is on our wish list for summer.

Talk about golden hour! Eva rocked up a the Rocketman red carpet looking like royalty wearing a Cristina Ottaviano asymmetric embroidered chain mail gown.

Divine.