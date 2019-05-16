Eva Longoria dotes on ten-month-old son as he makes his Cannes debut – see the adorable photos So sweet!

Eva Longoria didn't let the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival 2019 get in the way of spending quality time with her ten-month-old son, Santiago. The actress was still on mummy duty as she doted on her little boy who was making his debut at the French film festival this week.

This is so adorable!

The 44-year-old looked stunning in a one-shoulder yellow jumpsuit as she enjoyed a photo shoot with Santiago on a picturesque beach on the South of France's French Riviera on Wednesday. Mother and son beamed from ear-to-ear, with adorable Santiago giggling in his mum's arms as she sweetly lifted him into the air. The sun appeared to get to the little one as he was later snapped resting his head on Eva's chest during some downtime, with the Desperate Housewives actress lovingly cradling him in her arms.

Eva also shared a sweet image on her Instagram of her and Santiago enjoying a giggle. She captioned the adorable snap: "My ray of sunshine!" Her fans appeared to be smitten with little Santiago, with one commenting: "No need for how cute this is." And another said: "Beautiful mama & baby!!" While a third added: "Cute sweetest baby."

Eva and Santiago's adorable turn on the beach came after the actress stunned on the red carpet on Tuesday evening for the opening night of the festival. The new mum shone in an exquisite blush pink gown by Alberta Ferretti, which she teamed with some coordinating sandals by Gianvito Rossi and jewellery by Tatiana Verstraeten.

Eva Longoria stole the Cannes red carpet

The actress has been working hard ahead of her appearance at the annual film festival, which she has been attending for almost 15 years. She previously revealed that she has found getting back into shape after giving birth "torture" as she stepped up her exercise regime six months before her trip to France. Victoria Beckham's best friend took to her Instagram to share a video of one of her gruelling workouts with trainer Grant Roberts. She captioned it: "Getting it in before Cannes! Thanks to @grantrobertsfit for the past 6 months of torture!"

