Wait until you see Victoria Beckham's date night dress - it'll WOW David!

Victoria Beckham has an enormous Instagram following (25.2 million last count) and always keeps her fans updated with her family snaps and of course, her fashion. On Thursday the former Spice Girl shared a picture of a bright pink dress that she announced she would be wearing for date night! The 45-year-old wrote: "Wearing this tonight! Perfect pretty summer dress for date night in London @davidbeckham x kisses." The bubblegum pink number is sophisticated and sleeveless and is cut in a lovely draped, fit and flare silhouette. Like all VB's creations, it doesn't come cheap - it will set you back a cool £990.

The mother-of-four often shares her dressed up looks ahead of occasions and last year, she even uploaded the frock she wore to her 19th wedding anniversary before she wore it! Aw. Not one to leave her loyal followers out of the decision-making process (forever grateful, VB), the mum-of-four took to the gram to share her thoughts on her chic black midi dress. She captioned a video of herself strutting towards the mirror in her Dover Street store and said: "Shopping for a dress for my anniversary dinner!! X I’m super happy! The perfect date night dress!! X well done Team VB!!"

The former Spice Girl has just returned from a mini trip aboard and revealed to fans that she'd been for a week's retreat at the Lanserhof Tegernsee 'medical resort' in Munich, where guests are offered health-focused therapies and treatments.

It's not a package deal mind you, Victoria's stay is thought to have been worth around £5000, since the most basic accommodation comes in at €475 a night, and a week's treatment package is €1890. And we cant see Ms Beckham doing anything on the cheap, right?

