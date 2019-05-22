Margot Robbie stuns in TWO gorgeous summer looks at the Cannes Film Festival The actress wore the most gorgeous vintage two-piece

Margot Robbie brought the glamour to the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival alongside fellow A-listers Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino. On Tuesday evening, the actress shunned a traditional gown for a very cool tunic and trouser combo for her first time on the red carpet at the French Riviera venue. Then on Wednesday, the star wore a super-pretty white off-the-shoulder sundress with her hair styled in sweet, loose plaits. Margot, Brad and Leonardo were attending the premiere of their new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is directed by Quentin and has an all-star cast.

We absolutely adore Margot's ultra-feminine white dress with chic silver sandals. The lace and ruffle detail makes us want to run through a meadow and collect some daisies - such a summery feel.

Margot's cool pale silver and black ensemble with cute, blush pink corsage is divine. Her tunic and sequinned trousers are vintage Chanel Couture from their SS11 collection, with the top featuring a coordinating sequinned trim. It's such a chic and modern look for the red carpet.

Margot has kept a relatively low profile since stepping out for the BAFTAs back in February, where she wowed us in a Chanel dress from the Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 collection that took a staggering 690 hours to make. The star did not attend the 2019 Oscars or Met Gala, so it was fabulous to see the actress in Cannes.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year, due for its UK release on 15 August. The film follows the lives of a TV actor and his stunt double as they seek fame in the 60s Los Angeles film industry.

Margot plays Sharon Tate, an American actress and model who was married to Roman Polanski and was murdered by members of the Manson family in her home at eight months pregnant.