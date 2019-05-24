Kendall Jenner shows off Giambattista Valli’s H&M Collection - and here's when it launches Mark your diaries...

H&M has launched their much-anticipated new designer collaboration collection in the best way – by sending Kendall Jenner out on the Cannes red carpet wearing an incredible gown, of course. And by incredible, we mean incredible – can you believe it's from the high-street store? On Thursday night it was revealed that the Swedish brand has recruited Giambattista Valli as the latest couture designer to create an accessible collection for fashion-savvy shoppers – and by the looks of things, it's going to be one of the best yet.

Kendall in her incredible tulle dress, which will be available to buy

The news was revealed at the annual amfAR gala in Cannes, where Kendall joined the likes of Chiara Ferragani and cool-girl singer H.E.R dressed in must-have pieces from the collection. All are part of the exclusive pre-drop of the line, which will be available in selected stores and on hm.com on 25 May. The main Giambattista Valli x H&M collection launches worldwide on 7 November 2019.

Team H&M X Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli himself has said of the designs: "I am excited about this collaboration - H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone's 'happy moments', to help create love stories all around the world."

Victoria from Inthefrow wearing the scarlet dress

So what about the clothes? Amongst the pre-drop is Kendall's incredible pink tulle dress (minus the flamboyant train…) at £229.99, while Chiara Ferragani's 'lace dress with a train' comes in at £399.99. There's also a selection of ultra-cool menswear and accessories from just £12.99 – and a pair of edgy studded loafers at £149.99.

Musician H.E.R in the white lace dress

If you love all things frou frou, froth and girly glamour, you're going to love this collection – and don't forget, H&M's designer collaborations have a history of selling out within moments. Charge your credit cards…

