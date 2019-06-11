Alexa Chung was inspired by THIS royal for her new clothing collection Who'd have thought it?

Alexa Chung has launched a stunning new collection with British heritage brand, Barbour, and we want every single piece. The 35-year-old, who is the head of her own namesake label, has designed seven jackets, three hats and three tote bags in total. Now she has opened up about why she decided to work with the outdoor retailers, who first launch in the North East in 1894, and the surprising royal who inspired her designs.

"I’ve been wearing Barbour for as long as I can remember," she said during a Q&A. "Growing up in Hampshire, a Barbour wax jacket was part of my trusty childhood uniform and the brand has been an integral part of my wardrobe ever since. I am always selective about the brands I collaborate with and often take months deciding whether to go ahead but when I first heard about the opportunity with Barbour it really was a no brainer – I was incredibly excited by the prospect".

Talking in an interview with The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the former model also revealed that one of her designs, the Glenda trench, was actually inspired by Princess Margaret. Speaking of the final coat, she said: "Pop on a headscarf and jump in the Landie, it’s Royal family catnip." That's definitely something we'd have to agree with.

The collection launched on her website over the weekend with six coats initially available to buy and the other styles on pre-order. Prices range from £50 for the hats to £120 for a tote bag and up to £430 for a long line quilted jacket.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.