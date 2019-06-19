Wait until you see Lily James's unusual heels she wore for the Yesterday premiere It was a head-to-toe Burberry look for Lily…

On Tuesday evening, British actress Lily James headed to London's Leicester Square to strut her stuff on the black and yellow striped carpet to celebrate her new movie, Yesterday. The 30-year-old dressed to impress wearing a gorgeous custom-designed Burberry dress - no surprises there, she is the face of the brand's perfume after all. Lily was styled by her go-to stylist, Rebbecca Corbin Murray, and the embellished frock was a real showstopper. To some, the unusual dress might look demure and ladylike, but the dress featured a split up the side which gave the look a little va-va-voom when Lily was posing alongside her movie co-stars; musician Ed Sheeran, and former EastEnders actor Himesh Patel.

While Lily's dress was stunning, we couldn't help but stare at her shoes - look at the heel. The structured Burberry heel is a unique design and we're convinced the high-street will catch on. Will this be an upcoming trend for shoes, we wonder? Bye bye stiletto, say hi to the hourglass…

Lily's gorgeous makeup was applied by makeup artist extraordinaire - and friend of the late Princess Diana - Mary Greenwell and her blonde hair had been teased into a low-key bun hairstyle by one of Meghan Markle's go-to hairstylists, George Northwood. Now that's what you call a glam squad!

RELATED: The surprising connection between Princess Diana and Lily James

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star has had a busy week of press for Yesterday, the movie which follows a down-on-his-luck singer Jack Malik who decides to quit pursuing his dream after failing to make it big. After he suffers a bike crash at the exact same time as a worldwide blackout, he realises he's the only person on earth to remember The Beatles. He promptly decides to take all of their songs as his own, becoming a worldwide star in the process, with a little help from Ed Sheeran.

MORE: Yesterday's writer Richard Curtis reveals he's a fan of Love Island

Lily, who is dating The Crown star Matt Smith, attended the premiere with her brother and her mum, sharing a cute video from the car on her Instagram account.

On turning 30 and her career, Lily revealed to Modern Luxury's Angeleno magazine that reaching the milestone had changed things: "I feel like I’m in this stage of my life where I feel more assured and brave enough to go and speak about what matters to me.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the new Beatles film, Yesterday

"I want to keep playing really different people - people who think or operate or engage with the world in a way that I want to explore."

In the same interview, she admitted that she feels uncomfortable with being called a 'beauty icon', Lily explained: "I never feel like a beauty icon. It’s sort of bizarre to me to even associate myself with that. I’ve really tried to be true to myself. And I know that I’m flawed, and I know that I’m not perfect...I think it all comes from within."

If you're excited about Yesterday, you'll be pleased to know the movie is released on 28 June 2019.