Notting Hill writer Richard Curtis is Love Island's number one fan Well, if it's good enough for Richard! *Grabs popcorn*

Richard Curtis is probably the world's most famous rom-com screenwriter, and has revealed that the real-life romantic comedy of Love Island is one of his favourite shows, calling it "heaven". Chatting to Metro.co.uk about the show, he explained: "I am quite fond of Lucie [Donlan] even though she’s becoming a complicated cup of tea. Maura is just hilarious. There were three people in the Garden of Eden and she reminds me of the snake, do you know what I mean? I think Danny [Williams] seems sweet, but it’s a great year. I couldn’t be more excited."

Richard chatted about Love Island

Speaking about how the show captures moments he tries to create in his writing, he continued: "You see all those moments I try and write about that you have felt and talk to your friends about and you watch it in progress – the jealousy and the changes in heart and mind. I find it absolutely intriguing and funny."

READ: Downton Abbey film posters are here and they look amazing

Richard is a big fan of the show

Tuesday night's episode of Love Island saw Joe and Elma leave the show after being voted out by the public, leaving fans wondering whether the other half of Joe's couple, Lucie, will leave the villa as well. One person wrote: "Lucie, don't leave the villa. Please don't." Another added: "Praying that Lucie doesn't leave the villa tonight & hope there's some surfer dude that'll take Lucie's interest. That would be amazing." Fans also expressed concern for Joe, who has been facing criticism for his treatment of Lucie on the show. One person wrote: "Genuinely worried for Joe coming out and seeing all the abuse he’s getting. Really hope he’s mentally strong and I hope ITV ensures there is sufficient support for him. No one deserves that level of abuse/ hatred."

READ: I spent a week turning into a Love Island contestant