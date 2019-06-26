13 celebrities hand-picked to wear Chanel for the Serpentine party Lucky them!

The annual Serpentine summer party took place in London on Tuesday night and a-listers and royals turned out in their droves. Hosted at the famous Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, stars included Victoria's Jenna Coleman, actress Felicity Jones, Ellie Goulding, Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, model Lara Stone as well as writer and actress Lena Dunham.

A fundraising event that celebrities look forward to yearly, it's always an occasion where fabulous gowns and outfits can be seen and this year, many of the attendees were lucky enough to be dressed by none-other-than Chanel. Thirteen guests in total were dressed by the legendary French fashion house, who were co-hosting the party, and there were some real stand out looks.

Jenna Coleman posed for photographers wearing the most incredible navy blue lace jumpsuit that featured a buttoned-up t-shirt top. She accessorised by wearing a blinging C-H-A-N-E-L belt over the front and stunning statement earrings. Showing the diversity of the fashion house, top model, Jourdan Dunn, was snapped in a totally different look. Wearing the Resort 19 collection she opted for a striped, strappy PVC baby blue and white mini dress and certainly looked ready for the Côte d'Azur with her Chanel beach-ball handbag.

Below, are all the Chanel-clad attendees. Who is your best dressed?

Eleanor Tomlinson

Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson showcased her incredible figure in a futuristic gold and black mini dress.

Jenna Coleman

Isn't the look amazing?

Adwoa Aboah

We loved the bow detail on the front of Adwoa's dress.

Felicity Jones

Classic, elegant and sparkly. Felicity Jones' look was an all-round winner.

Anne-Marie

There was no denying who dress singer, Anne-Marie, right?

Clemence Poesy

Clemence Posey's dress proved the most colourful Chanel looks of the evening

Sophie Cookson

A breton strip and beret - you could definitely tell the actress was wearing a French label, right?

Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey also opted for blue lace and looked incredible. We especially like the platforms.

Lily Travers

The 28-year-old Victoria actress looked so pretty in this boho-esque dress

Jourdan Dunn

Do you get those beach-ready vibes too?

Lara Stone

A classic look for the supermodel

Ellie Bamber

Ellie Bamber firmly brought back the '90s bandana top and we approve

Margaret Clunie

The monochrome trouser and shirt combo was undeniably chic