13 celebrities hand-picked to wear Chanel for the Serpentine party
Lucky them!
The annual Serpentine summer party took place in London on Tuesday night and a-listers and royals turned out in their droves. Hosted at the famous Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, stars included Victoria's Jenna Coleman, actress Felicity Jones, Ellie Goulding, Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, model Lara Stone as well as writer and actress Lena Dunham.
A fundraising event that celebrities look forward to yearly, it's always an occasion where fabulous gowns and outfits can be seen and this year, many of the attendees were lucky enough to be dressed by none-other-than Chanel. Thirteen guests in total were dressed by the legendary French fashion house, who were co-hosting the party, and there were some real stand out looks.
Jenna Coleman posed for photographers wearing the most incredible navy blue lace jumpsuit that featured a buttoned-up t-shirt top. She accessorised by wearing a blinging C-H-A-N-E-L belt over the front and stunning statement earrings. Showing the diversity of the fashion house, top model, Jourdan Dunn, was snapped in a totally different look. Wearing the Resort 19 collection she opted for a striped, strappy PVC baby blue and white mini dress and certainly looked ready for the Côte d'Azur with her Chanel beach-ball handbag.
Below, are all the Chanel-clad attendees. Who is your best dressed?
Eleanor Tomlinson
Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson showcased her incredible figure in a futuristic gold and black mini dress.
Jenna Coleman
Isn't the look amazing?
Adwoa Aboah
We loved the bow detail on the front of Adwoa's dress.
Felicity Jones
Classic, elegant and sparkly. Felicity Jones' look was an all-round winner.
Anne-Marie
There was no denying who dress singer, Anne-Marie, right?
Clemence Poesy
Clemence Posey's dress proved the most colourful Chanel looks of the evening
Sophie Cookson
A breton strip and beret - you could definitely tell the actress was wearing a French label, right?
Laura Bailey
Laura Bailey also opted for blue lace and looked incredible. We especially like the platforms.
Lily Travers
The 28-year-old Victoria actress looked so pretty in this boho-esque dress
Jourdan Dunn
Do you get those beach-ready vibes too?
Lara Stone
A classic look for the supermodel
Ellie Bamber
Ellie Bamber firmly brought back the '90s bandana top and we approve
Margaret Clunie
The monochrome trouser and shirt combo was undeniably chic