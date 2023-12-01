15 designer Christmas party dresses for the festive season ahead

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, not only because we have an excuse to eat, drink and be merry, but also because it means that we get to dress to impress for parties of all kinds.

Whether you’re off to a Friendsmas evening in Soho, a special family affair at home or something a little more formal, why not treat yourself to a party dress worthy of a festive outing this season?

How we chose the pieces:

Price: I have chosen to focus on luxury and designer dresses, which means that the price point for these items is higher.

Occasion: Each dress in this coalition is what I believe would be perfect for a festive Christmas party. Each dress can be either dressed up or down depending where you’re going. Like all new wardrobe purchases, we encourage buyers to shop consciously and re-wear their pieces over and over again, because re-wearing your wardrobe is the ultimate style statement.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Crystal Dress Clio Peppiatt I honestly don’t think I have ever seen a more dreamy dress in my life. Hand embellished by artisan makers, this Clio Pepiatt crystal dress is a wearable piece of art. Because the dress on its own is such a statement, I would opt for minimal accessories and plain black heels to ensure all eyes are on the main event.

£1,350.00 AT CLIO PEPPIATT

Layered Virgin Wool Maxi Dress Ferragamo When Ferragamo gives you long red knitted gloves on a baby pink dress, you ask no questions and click ‘add to cart.’ Made from 99% wool this maxi dress is the ultimate cold-weather companion for those nights when you’re out and about against the elements.

£1,450 AT FARFETCH

Feather-Trim Boheme Maxi Dress Sleeper Feathers for festivities? Obviously. Boasting big old Hollywood glamour, this Boheme slip dress in gorgeous green would be the perfect sultry statement under a big wool coat and with a pair of heeled black boots.

£340.00 AT HARRODS

Irma metallic floral-brocade mini dress Emilia Wickstead One of my favourites, this gold metallic brocade mini dress is perfect for the holiday season but can be worn all year round with the addition of a collared shirt underneath and a pair of chunky boots. For a party I would go all out with gold accessories and add a beaded gold headband or crown, because why not, it is Christmas after all.

£1,120.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Halterneck appliquéd cut-out stretch-jersey maxi dress Magda Butrym This sleek and sexy red number is practically begging for a formal night out. Complete with rosette appliqués between each side cutout this would look amazing with a pair of glittery tights underneath. £1,370.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Solare sequined tulle mini dress 16Arlington Channel your inner disco ball and go all out with this sequined mini from 16Arlington. I love the cut of this dress, especially when paired with bell sleeves. I would wear this with opaque black tights and a silver metallic kitten heel.

£950.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Scoop Neck Puff Sleeve Tutu Mini Dress With Embellished Simone Rocha In my opinion, Simone Rocha can do no wrong. Each and every one of her designs feels more magical than the next and this Puff Sleeve Tutu Mini Dress is no different. Perfect for Christmas day shenanigans or a dinner with friends, this adorable delight is a gift to all those who get to be around it.

£1,295.00 AT SIMONE ROCHA

Metallic Fuzzy Fabric Dress Gucci Boasting big tinsel twinkles this fuzzy Gucci dress is a thing of dreams. I love the playful texture of this dress and think it would pair perfectly with fluffy knee-high Moon Boots.

£1,350.00 AT GUCCI

Exclusive Floor-Length Cami Dress In Gold Victoria Beckham Compete for best dressed with the star on top of the Christmas tree in this overly sultry gold floor-length cami dress from Victoria Beckham. Because of the length, you can get away with wearing a pair of ballet flats or kitten heels and wear it as a flowing gown. Comfort and classy, what a duo!

£890.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM

Feather-trimmed sequined minidress Self-portrait Feathers and sequins are the recipe for any good party dress and this self-portrait mini has both. Wear with tights, a long cosy coat, drop-down earrings and a slicked-back hair style for optimum party prowess. £550.00 AT SELF-PORTRAIT

Lexi Metallic Long-Sleeve Bias Satin Maxi Dress ALIGNE Simple yet elegant, this long-sleeved satin gown would be perfect for family affairs this season. I love how this dress can be worn multiple times over the holiday period, styled differently depending on the occasion.

£179.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Perri, Sequin Mini Dress Rixo Why wouldn't you want to dress like a Christmas bauble? This one-shouldered stunner is perfect for those looking to make an entrance. I would pair this mini with an over-the-top faux fur black coat and some patent slingbacks.

£350.00 AT RIXO

Abigail crêpe minidress Rebecca Vallance We all know that the best presents come tied up with a bow, so why not gift your nearest and dearest yourself looking fabulous? I am in love with the vibrant colour of this strapless mini and think it would look even cuter with a pair of opaque red tights and a bold cherry lip.

£393.00 AT MYTHERESA

Louise scoop-neck recycled-polyester midi dress STINE GOYA For those who love to layer this Stine Goya midi in chrome will be your forever friend. Stay warm and layer over a collared shirt or turtleneck or under an oversized chunky knit.

£340.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Camille crystal-bow velvet mini dress Saloni Lean into the world of velvet and crystal-embellished bows this Christmas and treat yourself to an Alexa Chung-approved velvet mini dress. I would wear this with platform Mary Janes or matching velvet ballet flats. £625.00 AT MATCHES

