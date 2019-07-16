Beyoncé made a secret outfit change right before she met Meghan We bet you missed this...

If you are anything like us, you'll still be reeling over The Lion King premiere - where the Duchess of Sussex met with Beyoncé for the very first time. Talk about epic - pop royalty meets actual royalty, right? As always, Bey slayed in a dazzling yellow, Grecian-style dress by Nguyem Cong Tri. We loved everything about it; from the gathered waist detail to the slinky off-the shoulder straps, and the sexy thigh split. She accessorised with some serious bling from Lorraine Schwartz and Jimmy Choo heels. Only the finest!

Beyoncé stunned in her Nguyem Cong Tri dress - with a sexy thigh split

However, when Bey arrived on the yellow carpet, the sexy split on her dress was visible - fans went wild and camera flashes popped as she showed off those perfect pins. But,when the Crazy in Love singer met with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside hubby Jay Z later on in the evening, the split was nowhere to be seen! The gown must have been adjusted to give the dress a slightly more discreet look.

When B met Meghan, the split was no-where to be seen!

Celebrity stylist Lucas Armitage told Pretty52: "I think Beyoncé has utilised a clever styling trick here to make her risqué dress royal family friendly... the dress may have had some concealed poppers so the slit could be discreetly repositioned into a more formal less revealing full skirt look. Beyoncé has shown how to be respectful of royal protocol whilst still allowing her more fierce side to fire through when the moment was right."

Could she BE anymore flawless?

Beyonce's hair and makeup was totally on point, too. Her flawless face (see what we did there?) was attended to by MUA Sir John, who revealed on his Instagram the facepowder he used on the icon.

Beauty Bakerie's Flour setting powder was used to perfect her skin and the pop-star wore shades Cassava and Oat as she greeted fans. What's more, it's not as pricey as you would expect - Cult Beauty stocks the powders for £22.50. We know what we will be stocking up on our lunch break, that's for sure...

