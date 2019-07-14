Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talk about parenthood with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere The two couples greeted each other like they were old friends

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on the yellow carpet for the star-studded The Lion King premiere, enjoying a rare night off from parenting duties since the arrival of baby Archie. The event was attended by many of the stars of the movie, including Beyoncé – who is the voice of Nala - and her husband Jay-Z, who were greeted warmly by the Duchess. Meghan and Beyoncé – although have never met before – embraced each other and soon got engaged in conversation. The American singer also congratulated Meghan on the arrival of Archie, telling her: "The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chatted to Beyoncé and Jay-Z about parenthood

Jay-Z also went to hug Meghan and congratulate her on Archie, before the royal introduced the couple to Harry. "You've been rather busy," Harry told Beyoncé, before Jay-Z told him: "Congratulations on the birth of your baby." On the conversation of parenting, Harry then asked Beyoncé and Jay-Z about their youngest children, twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in 2017. "They are not here. They don't come on every trip," Beyoncé explained. "We left them at home. They would love to have been here." Jay-Z then gave Harry some parenting advice: "The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself," he said.

MORE: All the best photos from Meghan Markle's red-carpet appearance at The Lion King

Meghan warmly embraced Beyoncé like an old friend

The Lion King also stars Donald Glover, who is the voice of Simba, and features Elton John's music just like the original, along with compositions from Hans Zimmer. The London premiere of the film is being held in support of Harry's conservation and communities work through The Royal Foundation. The film also has a sweet family link with Harry, as it has previously been revealed that it is his nephew Prince George's favourite film.

READ: All the details on Meghan Markle's stunning dress at The Lion King premiere

Beyoncé had taken her oldest daughter Blue Ivy to the American premiere of The Lion King last week. The little girl entertained the rest of the audience in the screening, with Simba star Donald telling Entertainment Tonight that the seven-year-old knew the movie so well that she was narrating it throughout. At one point, she even explained to Donald's two-year-old son Legend what was going on. “Like [Legend] was so done, but he met, like well, she was behind us,” Donald told the programme. “So, like… Blue was, like, narrating the movie. Blue was like, 'Scar, like, he’s lying.' And my son was like, 'What? Who is that?' She knew the movie already. It was awesome."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.