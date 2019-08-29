Hailey Bieber channels Princess Diana in new Vogue shoot – and she looks AMAZING! FAB-U-LOUS!

Hailey Bieber and Princess Diana are not two names you would normally associate together. For one, Mrs Justin Bieber hadn't even reached her first birthday, (how old do you feel right now?) before Diana's tragic death on 31 August 1997. But regardless of age, Diana touched the lives of so many individuals – and it just so happens that Hailey is one of those many. So ahead of the anniversary of Princess Di's death on Saturday, the 22-year-old paid a fitting tribute to her "style inspiration" in the only way she knows how – a gorgeous photoshoot for Vogue Paris, of course!

The likeness is uncanny

Recreating some of Diana's iconic off-duty looks, Hailey looks FAB-U-LOUS in the homage to one of the world's best-loved style icons. The campaign, shot by Gregory Harris, will be featured in Vogue Paris' September 2019 issue and takes royal fashion fans on a wonderful nostalgic trip into Diana's envious wardrobe – what royal dress code?

Diana's signature workout attire

Sharing a number of images on her Instagram, the brilliant photographer set up the shoot to look like candid photos had been taken of Hailey, just like they were of Diana throughout the '90s – and wow do they look similar! Some of the images show Hailey in a pair of black cycling shorts, an oversized jumper, high socks and white trainers, which was a favourite workout look for Princess Di back in the day.

Hailey also shared a shot of herself in high-waisted vintage Levi's tucked into a pair of cowboy boots, a black oversized blazer, and a baseball cap. Diana wore a nearly identical look in 1988 to the Guards Polo Club in Windsor to cheer on Prince Charles with her then-young son, Prince William.

We love cowboy boots

Captioning the snaps on Instagram, Hailey gushed: "New story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy." We couldn't agree more, Hailey.

Fans were also incredibly impressed with her tribute to Diana, with many commenting on their incredible likeness. One said: "One of the best photoshoot I've seen in fashion magazine Hailey Bieber inspired by Princess Diana Vogue Paris September 2019. She's me making already want to bring out my sweaters for fall & wear them like she did. Royal and sophisticated chic." And another said: "Hailey really embodied Princess Diana in that newest vogue shoot like I really love it."

One thing is for sure, we'll be spending the next few weeks rocking some biker shorts and oversized jumpers – just us…?

